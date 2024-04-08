For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An earthquake in Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, caused buildings to briefly shake on Monday.

This comes after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the eastern part of the island last week on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 13 people.

There have been hundreds of aftershocks since.

More than 600 people are reportedly still stranded days after the devastating earthquake.

Rescuers face a range of threats from landslides, rockfalls and aftershocks as they continue working to evacuate the remaining trapped individuals.

According to the Taipei Times, as of Sunday, the earthquake injured at least 1,145 people.

The earthquake was Taiwan’s biggest in 25 years. It struck during the morning rush hour, prompting authorities to issue tsunami warnings.

Enormous landslides were set off due to the massive tremor causing buildings to lean at precarious angles, videos and photos showed.

“Rain increases the risks of rockfalls and landslides, which are currently the biggest challenges,” Su Yu-ming, the leader of a search team helping the rescue effort, told Reuters last week.

“These factors are unpredictable, which means we cannot confirm the number of days required for the search and rescue operations.”

Taiwan’s Central Emergency Operations Center announced on Sunday that rescuers have escalated their search efforts for a Singaporean couple, who are also Australian citizens, reported missing after the earthquake.

As of Monday morning, the CEOC said that six people are still missing since Wednesday last week.

Search and rescue operations are continuing.