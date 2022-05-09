Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shakes Taiwan, but no damage reported
Epicentre reported off Taiwan’s east coast
An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude detected off eastern Taiwan shook buildings in the capital Taipei, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
The quake had a depth of 27.5km (17.1miles) with its epicentre off Taiwan’s east coast, roughly halfway between the coast of Hualien county and the southern Japanese island of Yonaguni, the weather bureau said.
Taiwan, which lies near the junction of two tectonic plates, felt the quake across the island.
