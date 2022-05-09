Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shakes Taiwan, but no damage reported

Epicentre reported off Taiwan’s east coast

Namita Singh
Monday 09 May 2022 08:20
<p>File: Commuters exit a Mass Rapid Transport (MRT) station in Xindian in New Taipei City on 3 January 2022, after a strong earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan with shaking felt in the capital Taipei</p>

File: Commuters exit a Mass Rapid Transport (MRT) station in Xindian in New Taipei City on 3 January 2022, after a strong earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan with shaking felt in the capital Taipei

(AFP via Getty Images)

An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude detected off eastern Taiwan shook buildings in the capital Taipei, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake had a depth of 27.5km (17.1miles) with its epicentre off Taiwan’s east coast, roughly halfway between the coast of Hualien county and the southern Japanese island of Yonaguni, the weather bureau said.

Taiwan, which lies near the junction of two tectonic plates, felt the quake across the island.

