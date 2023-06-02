Beijing expresses outrage after US agrees ‘comprehensive’ trade deal with Taiwan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US and Taiwan have signed a trade deal to strengthen their economic ties, evoking strong criticism from China.

Taipei and Washington said the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade will deepen commercial relations by improving customs, investment and other regulations.

The self-governed island hailed the deal as “the most comprehensive” trade agreement signed with the US since 1979.

The measure was signed on Thursday by employees of the unofficial entities that maintain relations between the US and Taiwan, a centre for high-tech industry.

Sarah Bianchi, the deputy US trade representative was also present at the signing event, the US administration said.

While Taiwan and the US have no formal diplomatic ties, both governments maintain unofficial relations and have billions of dollars in annual trade.

The agreement is intended to "strengthen and deepen the economic and trade relationship" between the two, the office of the US trade representative said in a statement.

The trade deal includes measures to streamline border procedures under the new framework, which started last year.

"We thank our Taiwan partners for helping us reach this important milestone and look forward to upcoming negotiations on additional trade areas," the US spokesperson said.

China on Friday lashed out at the US, telling the Joe Biden administration to "stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan" and "refrain from sending wrong signals to the 'Taiwan independence' secessionist forces".

The trade deal violates the one-China principle, and is the latest example of the US trying to hollow out the principle, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news briefing.

China claims Taiwan is part of its national territory and that the island will be runited with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Beijing discourages other countries from maintaining any kind of foreign relations with Taiwan, even though the island has been self-ruled since it split from the mainland in 1949 following a civil war.

Taiwan has official diplomatic relations with just 13 sovereign nations, but retains robust ties with most major countries, including the US.

The relationship between the US and China has become increasingly strained over recent years as the two superpowers remain deeply divided over issues from the sovereignty of Taiwan to cyber espionage and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

The deal was signed ahead of the Shangri-La Dialogue, which began in Singapore on Friday and will be dominated by China-US security talks.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu are expected to trade barbs in separate speeches over the weekend, after attempts to organise bilateral talks between the two fell short.