US and Chinese jets briefly face off over Korean peninsula - reports

American and Chinese fighter jets briefly engaged in an aerial stand-off over waters near the Korean Peninsula, South Korean media reported.

China scrambled aircraft on Wednesday after about 10 US jets took off from an airbase in South Korea for planned drills, having reportedly shared their flight plan ahead of the exercise, Yonhap reported, citing military sources.

The F-16 fighter aircraft of US Forces Korea (USFK) departed from Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, about 60km south of Seoul, and flew between the air defence identification zones of South Korea and China, it added.

The US aircraft reportedly did not enter China’s air defence identification zone.

No clash or untoward incident was reported.

The USFK reportedly informed the South Korean military of the unilateral exercise in advance but did not share detailed information, including its operational plan or purpose. “The Chinese People’s Liberation Army organised naval and air forces to monitor and effectively respond to the activities throughout the process in accordance with laws and regulations,” the Chinese media outlet Global Times said on Friday, citing sources.

The activities in question were the American military’s flying of jets into airspace facing China over the Yellow Sea, it added.

The USFK and South Korea’s defence ministry didn’t comment on the incident. “US Forces Korea is maintaining a strong combined defence posture with our military,” South Korea’s defence ministry said in a statement. It added that its military wasn’t part of the latest training exercise and was not aware of the flight details in advance, Yonhap reported.

The American military’s unilateral exercise, which is uncommon, comes at a time when the Donald Trump administration is ramping up pressure on South Korea to take a bigger role in maintaining its defence posture against North Korea, signalling a potential shift in Washington’s support for Seoul.

The US National Defence Strategy released last month signalled a push from Washington for Seoul to take “primary” responsibility for deterring its rival neighbour, with “critical, but more limited” US support.

The US has nearly 30,000 soldiers stationed in South Korea and Seoul, a key ally for projecting US military power in the region, relies on the American nuclear umbrella for protection against North Korea.