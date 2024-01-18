For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A number of prominent US lawmakers from across the political spectrum will visit Taiwan in the coming weeks to display solidarity with new president-elect Lai Ching-te, officials aware of the trip said.

The lawmakers set to go to Taipei as early as next week include top Democrat on the House foreign affairs Indo-Pacific subcommittee Ami Bera, and Republican leaders Andy Barr and Mario Diaz-Balart, who are the two other co-chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, FT reported on Thursday, citing people familiar of the details.

In the next delegation, Republican chief chairing the bipartisan House China committee, Mike Gallagher, is expected to visit Taiwan, the report added.

In a statement last week, the three Caucus co-chairs cheered the success of Taiwan in holding a “free, fair and transparent election”, in a move further angering China which does not recognise the self-governed island’s independence.

“The United States and Taiwan share many core values including a commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. Our bilateral relationship has benefited the global community and is critical to prosperity, stability, and peace in the Indo-Pacific,” the statement read.

China fiercely objects to the US having any shape of official communication with Taiwan and brands Mr Lai a separatist and “troublemaker”. It claims the self-governed island to be its own territory and repeatedly criticises the US for backing its democratic process.

The Chinese foreign ministry also criticised the "incorrect actions" of the US and other Western nations, including the UK and Canada, in congratulating the president-elect.

On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning asked the US to “exercise extreme prudence in handling Taiwan-related issues”, calling the elections of the sovereign island “affairs of a region in China”.

“We urge the US to have a clear understanding of the extreme complexity and sensitivity of the Taiwan question, earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, and act seriously in accordance with the commitments that have been reaffirmed multiple times by the US leaders to not supporting ‘Taiwan independence’, ‘two Chinas’ or ’one China, one Taiwan’, and not seeking to use the Taiwan question as a tool to contain China,” the spokesperson said.

Washington “must not obscure and hollow out the one-China principle in any form or send any wrong signal to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces”, Ms Ning said.

As of Monday, Taiwan shares official diplomatic ties with just 12 nations, but maintains robust trade relations with Western democracies, including the US.

The US switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979 and has long said it does not support a formal declaration of independence by Taiwan.