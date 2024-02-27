Woman in her 60s dies after bungee jump inside South Korean mall

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman in her 60s suffered a cardiac arrest and died on the spot after falling from a height of eight metres from a bungee jumping platform in South Korea, according to reports.

The unidentified woman fell from the platform onto a concrete floor after she tried the bungee jump at a sports facility at the Starfield Anseong Mall in Gyeonggi province, according to the <em>Yonhap</em> news agency.

The accident took place on 26 February at about 4.27pm local time, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police said.

Police believe that the bungee cord detached because of a defective carabiner clip, which connects the rope to a beam or crane.

Police are investigating the case and more details are expected to emerge soon. Police are also focusing on whether safety measures were implemented.

At the time of the incident, the woman had on safety gear. However, a carabiner – a kind of safety hook – was not secured, according to reports.

The sports facility at the Starfield Anseong Mall in Gyeonggi province also offers various other experiences, such as climbing.

The woman was taken to a hospital where doctors tried to resuscitate her. However, she did not survive. She was pronounced dead one hour after she fell.

Gyeonggi province, being close to the capital, Seoul, often features a mix of urban and rural attractions, including shopping centres like Anseong Mall that cater to both locals and visitors.