Tom Lockyer has recalled the moments before he collapsed on the pitch during a Premier League match.

The Luton Town captain suffered a cardiac arrest while playing against Bournemouth in December and says he was “technically dead” for two minutes and 40 seconds.

“Bournemouth had just scored, and it had been with VAR for a couple of minutes, so I wasn’t really exerting myself,” Lockyer said of the incident.

“The game kicked off again so I jogged up about 10 yards and I remember feeling incredibly lightheaded... and that was the last thing I remember.”