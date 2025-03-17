Protests intensify as Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment ruling nears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Political tension is on the rise as South Korea’s Constitutional Court prepares to rule on president Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, with rival parties and protest movements deepening divisions.

The ruling, expected this week, has sparked protests across the country, with both supporters and opponents of Mr Yoon taking to the streets in large numbers.

Kweon Seong-dong, floor leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), stated that the party would accept the court’s decision, regardless of the outcome.

“Our party’s official stance is that it will respect the Constitutional Court’s final verdict, in line with the president’s intention to do so as exhibited during his final remarks at the impeachment trial,” Mr Kweon told a press conference at the National Assembly on Sunday.

His comments followed concerns that some ruling party lawmakers had encouraged pro-Yoon protesters to disrupt court proceedings if the verdict favoured impeachment, reported Korea Herald.

When asked about PPP lawmakers joining pro-Yoon rallies, Mr Kweon dismissed the notion of restricting their actions, saying it was not “desirable to control each individual lawmaker over their remarks”.

open image in gallery Protesters march during a demonstration against impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on 16 March 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

His comments came as 82 PPP lawmakers filed a petition on 12 March demanding that the Constitutional Court dismisses the motion to impeach Mr Yoon.

Amid this political standoff, opposition leaders have urged lawmakers from both sides to commit to respecting the court’s ruling. Ahn Cheol-soo of the PPP called for rival parties to jointly affirm their acceptance of the verdict, warning that public disorder could escalate if they failed to do so.

Former lawmaker Kim Doo-kwan also suggested a bipartisan press conference after the ruling to demonstrate political unity.

Protests have intensified in the lead-up to the verdict.

On Saturday, demonstrators demanding Mr Yoon’s reinstatement gathered near the Constitutional Court in central Seoul, with police estimating the crowd at 6,000.

Meanwhile, left-wing groups and opposition lawmakers have been staging daily marches across the city, calling for the impeachment to be upheld with police estimating that some 42,500 protesters gathered in front of gate calling for Mr Yoon’s removal.

open image in gallery Supporters of impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol attend a rally in Seoul on 15 March 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Constitutional Court’s verdict carries significant political consequences. If six or more of the nine justices vote to impeach, Mr Yoon will be permanently removed from office, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days, reported the Korea Times. If less than six justices vote for impeachment, Mr Yoon will retain his position.

The opposition Democratic Party argues that failing to remove Mr Yoon would set a dangerous precedent, enabling future presidents to use martial law to suppress dissent.

open image in gallery Protesters march through the streets in a demonstration against impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol ( AFP via Getty Images )

Representative Park Chan-dae, the party’s floor leader, called for a swift decision, citing concerns over prolonged uncertainty damaging South Korea’s economy and social stability.

"As the ruling on impeachment is delayed, social anxiety and confusion are increasing, and economic damage is also growing.” He added: "The extreme right's intimidation of the Constitutional Court has gone too far, and violent incitement continues unabated. The longer the ruling is delayed, the greater the harm will become uncontrollable, and our society will spiral into extreme confrontation."

open image in gallery Protesters march past each other on the same street during a demonstration against impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol, in Seoul on 15 March 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mr Park, along with other members of the Democratic Party marched from National Assembly to emblematic square in Gwanghwamun.

The controversy over Mr Yoon’s impeachment has also affected broader governance. The PPP and Democratic Party remain at odds over key policy issues, including budget allocations and pension reform. However, a rare bipartisan agreement emerged over the weekend, with opposition lawmakers indicating they would accept the PPP’s proposal to raise the income replacement ratio as part of pension reforms.

The impeachment trial has also left prime minister Han Duck-soo in limbo. He has been suspended from duties since December after lawmakers passed a separate impeachment motion against him.

The PPP has pushed for the Constitutional Court to rule on Mr Han’s case first, arguing that delaying his reinstatement is damaging governance. Two justices have been appointed since the impeachment motion against Mr Yoon was ratified, leaving one seat still vacant on the nine-member court.