Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billionaire Gautam Adani is gearing up to host the next big fat Indian wedding with reports of performances by Taylor Swift and Travis Scott as his son marries the daughter of a diamond trader.

According to media reports, celebrities Kendall and Kylie Jenner will also attend the wedding of Jeet Adani, which will be catered by chefs from 58 countries.

Jeet, who is the youngest son of Asia’s second-richest person, got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah, the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah, on 12 March 2023. The couple have stayed private, with details of their engagement scant.

On Tuesday, Gautam Adani told Indian media that his son’s wedding was set for 7 February 2025 and was to be “very simple”.

“Jeet’s marriage is on 7th February. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and with fully traditional ways,” said Mr Adani, who was attending the Hindu religious Maha Kumbh festival – the largest gathering of humanity on Earth.

When asked if the wedding was to be a “Maha Kumbh of celebrities” he replied: “Bilkul nahi hoga (No, it won’t be).”

However, Indian media reports claim to have details of the forthcoming wedding, and the mere mention of Swift finally making it to India has the Internet excited.

The “Blank Space” singer has reportedly been asked to perform at the wedding, according to a report in News18. The report quotes an “insider” who said: “Taylor Swift’s team is in talks with the Adanis to perform at one of the pre-wedding festivities of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah. Even though Taylor has not confirmed her presence as of now, talks are underway.”

open image in gallery Taylor Swift is reportedly in talks to perform at the wedding of Gautam Adani’s youngest son ( Getty Images )

The Independent has reached out to Taylor Swift’s representatives to seek confirmation.

Indian media has also reported that American rapper Scott and Indian musician Honey Singh will be performing, and Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Sydney Sweeney are all rumoured to be attending.

Reports said more than 1,000 luxury cars have been arranged to ferry guests to and from the locations.

In addition, thousands of lilies from across the world are reportedly being arranged to be flown over to decorate the wedding venue, as well as a drone show to add to the celebrations.

A key highlight of the ceremony is said to be a record-breaking rangoli, which is a traditional Indian art form that uses coloured sand or powder to create a design on a floor or courtyard, that will be created by anywhere between 20,000 to 50,000 artists.

Last year, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant’s over-the-top wedding festivities had become both a source of fascination and outrage. Multiple pre-wedding celebrations culminated in a three-day extravagant celebration in July that saw the likes of Rihanna, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, and Justin Bieber flown in as performers and global celebrities from Kim and Khloé Kardashian to former world leaders Tony Blair and Boris Johnson attending.

open image in gallery Last year, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant’s over-the-top wedding festivities had become both a source of fascination and outrage ( via REUTERS )

The exact cost of the Ambanis’ wedding festivities was never disclosed, but Indian media and wedding planners estimated that the wedding celebrations alone would have easily exceeded $300m (£235m). If taken into account both pre-wedding events, The Guardian estimated that the total could reach up to $600m (£470m). As of January 2025, Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of $101.9bn, is Asia’s richest person, according to Forbes.