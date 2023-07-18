For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cricket fans who wish to witness in person the upcoming World Cup 2023 clash between arch rivals India and Pakistan have to shell out exorbitant amounts for air tickets and stay.

Ahmedabad, which lies in India’s western state of Gujarat, will be hosting the upcoming match this October. But the wallets of eager cricket fans will become considerably lighter if they decide to witness the showdown between the two rivals in the flesh.

The surge in demand for flights to the host city has led to steep pricing that has proven to be a major hurdle for many eager cricket enthusiasts, according to a report in The Times of India.

Flight costs to Ahmedabad have gone up as high as 350 per cent, said the report.

The cost of a round trip from southern Chennai to Ahmedabad, for example, has gone up to Rs 45,425 (£422) per person for non-stop flights – even when booked three months in advance.

Under normal circumstances, the price of the same round-trip flight is around Rs 10,000 (£93), according to travel industry sources cited by the outlet.

A round-trip flight costs from other major cities like Mumbai and Delhi have surged up to 339 per cent and 203 per cent respectively for the 14-16 October window.

“The demand for flight tickets and searches on our website reached an all-time high,” Nishant Pitti, chief executive and co-founder of travel company EaseMyTrip told the Hindustan Times.

“Even if people book three months in advance, airfares are six times more expensive than usual.

“An economy class Delhi to Ahmedabad ticket in August and September would be around Rs 3,000 [£28]. But the same ticket a day before the match would cost Rs 20,000 [£186].”

The 2023 Cricket World Cup will take place in India between 5 October and 19 November. The arch rivals will play at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on 15 October.

It is expected to be one of the most-watched matches of the tournament, given the historic rivalry between the two teams.

“Inbound airfares to Ahmedabad have skyrocketed, thanks to the high demand expected over match days. While the opening and final match days haven’t seen great traction, there is a frenzy for the India-Pakistan match,” Virendra Shah, chair of the Travel Agents Association of India, told The Times of India.

Hotels in Ahmedabad are also seeing a significant increase in bookings.

The heightened interest in the India-Pakistan match has led to a surge in accommodation and lodging rates as well. Some reports said the price per night at many hotels has gone up by five times the usual rate.

“Ever since the announcement has been made officially, there has been a 5X increase in hotel tariffs for one night. Luxury hotels have been charging as high as Rs 50,000 [£465] per night,” Mr Pitti remarked.

Many city-based hoteliers told local media that almost 60 per cent of their inventory has been sold out for the match days. Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is also hosting the tournament opener on 5 October between England and New Zealand and then the final on 19 November.

According to CNBC-TV18, luxury hotels saw a massive surge in pricing as soon as the match dates were announced.

One example is ITC Narmada, where the cheapest room rate is typically around Rs 64,000 (£595) for a two-night stay. However, after the match date was revealed, the same room’s price was for over Rs 170,000 (£1,580) from 14-16 October.

According to other reports, Courtyard by Marriott, Hyatt and Taj Skyline Ahmedabad – all luxury hotels – are fully booked for 15 October and no rooms are currently available on that date.

News agency ANI quoted Nalin Zaveri, president of the Saurashtra Chamber of Commerce, as saying that “many people will come from outside to watch the match. The capacity of the hotels of Ahmedabad is maximum 132,000. So there is a gap between demand and supply”.

“Prices will peak by the end of September, perhaps even 10 times as much as normal fares for flights from Delhi to Ahmedabad,” A Krishna Mohan, managing director of Southern Travels was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

He also noted that the “forthcoming Navratri [Hindu festival] holiday in Gujarat, which begins on the same day, accentuates the demand for travel to Ahmedabad, contributing to the price increase”.

On social media, fans have complained about the price surges.

“15th October India Pakistan World Cup match has sent the hotel prices soaring through the skies! No rooms are available. Hotel room available at 5k is sold out at Rs 75,000 [£697],” tweeted one user.

“Hotel booking portal booking.com shows the rent for a deluxe room for July 2 is Rs 5,699 [£53] at ITC’s Welcome Hotel. For 15 October it has jumped to Rs 71,999 [£669] for a day. Renaissance Ahmedabad currently charges Rs 8,000 [£74] for a day. For 15 October it is charging Rs 90,679 [£843]. Cama Hotel at Sabarmati Riverfront has hiked tariff for 15 October from Rs 3,000 [£28] to Rs 27,233 [£253] and Pride Plaza to Rs 36,180 [£336],” tweeted another user.