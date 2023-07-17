New Delhi flooded as river water levels break 40-year record

Low-lying areas around New Delhi remain flooded, despite the River Jamuna’s water levels slowly starting to recede.

The water level of the Jamuna River flowing through India’s capital topped a 40-year record, exceeding 207 meters, or about 680ft, on Wednesday evening.

Schools and colleges were closed after record monsoon rains led to massive waterlogging, caved-in roads, collapsed homes and gridlocked traffic in large parts of northern India, killing more than 100 people within two weeks.

The monsoon season between June and September brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall.

While the rains are crucial for agriculture, they often cause severe flooding and infrastructure damage.