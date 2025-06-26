Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Air India crash authorities give first major update on recovery of black box data

Investigators begin analysing cockpit and flight data as probe into cause of deadly crash near Ahmedabad intensifies

Namita Singh
Thursday 26 June 2025 09:18 BST
Air India crash: Relatives wait to collect bodies of loved ones

India’s authorities have successfully recovered the first data from the two black boxes of the Air India flight that crashed outside Ahmedabad airport earlier this month.

India's civil aviation ministry said on Thursday that investigators are working to piece together what led to the crash, which killed all but one of the 242 people on board the plane as well as at least 19 people on the ground.

According to the ministry, data extraction from the aircraft’s black boxes began on 24 June under the supervision of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. The crash-protected memory unit from the front recorder has been successfully retrieved, accessed, and its data downloaded.

Analysis of both the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) is currently in progress, the ministry added.

More follows

