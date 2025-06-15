Son of Air India crash victim says he missed her last call: ‘My worst nightmare’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The son of a British-Indian woman who died in the Air India plane crash has revealed he missed her last phone call, made just hours before she boarded the ill-fated flight.

Manju Mahesh Patel, 79, had been sitting in seat 12D, one row behind the only survivor of the crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, striking a building where medical students had gathered for lunch. At least 270 deaths have been confirmed so far.

Her son, Chirag Mahesh Patel, said she had called him at 4am that morning, but he missed the call.

“To the day I die I will think, ‘What were her last moments?’” he told The Telegraph, reflecting on the last photo he has of his mother, smiling at a family gathering. “I don’t want to have to go and identify a burnt corpse, your own parent. How do you ever get over that?”

Ms Patel had been in India for a few months, doing charity work at a local temple. Her son had been preparing to meet her at Gatwick Airport when news of the crash broke.

“She had ultimate faith,” Mr Patel said. “In times of stress, she would always say God’s name. So I know that upon take-off, I know she was saying his name. It’s unimaginable – even in my worst nightmare.”

Mr Patel said he and his wife would be flying to India to give a DNA sample for identification but expressed frustration at the lack of help from Air India.

Investigative officials stand at the site of Air India Boeing 787 which crashed on Thursday ( Getty )

She was seated close to 40-year-old Mr Ramesh, who was flung from seat 11A and crawled out of the wreckage through a gaping hole in the fuselage. He remains in hospital in Ahmedabad.`

The flight, which had taken off at 1.39pm local time, lost altitude within seconds of departure. A mayday call was made by the pilots, and Ahmedabad police later revealed the last words from the cockpit were: “Thrust not achieved… falling… Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!” according to The Times of India.

India’s aviation regulator has since ordered a fleet-wide inspection of all Boeing 787s operated by local carriers. The aircraft involved – a 2013-model Dreamliner registered VT-ABN – was reportedly insured for $115m in 2021. Industry experts estimate the total insurance payout could reach up to $280m, potentially the largest aviation insurance claim in Indian history.

Grief-stricken families have been gathering outside Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital, where doctors are working round the clock to identify the bodies through dental and DNA profiling. On Sunday, officials began handing over remains to relatives. Ambulance drivers from across Gujarat have been deployed to transport the deceased to their home districts.

Air India said in a statement: “Air India stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives. Our teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

The airline announced an interim compensation of ₹2.5m (around £21,000) per victim and survivor, in addition to the ₹10m (£85,000) previously pledged by its parent company, Tata Group.

Families in India with concerns can call Air India on 1800 5691 444. Those in the UK can reach the Foreign Office on 020 7008 5000.