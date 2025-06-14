Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India is urgently inspecting all Boeing 787s after a devastating Air India crash that claimed at least 270 lives this week, the aviation minister said on Saturday, adding that the authorities were investigating all possible causes.

The aviation regulator on Friday ordered Air India to conduct additional maintenance checks on its Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft equipped with GEnx engines, including assessments of certain take-off parameters, electronic engine control tests and engine fuel-related checks.

"We have also given the order to do the extended surveillance of the 787 planes. There are 34 in our Indian fleet," aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu told a media briefing in New Delhi.

"Eight have already been inspected and with immediate urgency, all of them are going to be done."

open image in gallery Ayub sheikh gestures angrily as he waits for the bodies of four relatives who died in the Air India plane crash, at a hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, 14 June 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Air India operates 33 Boeing 787s, while rival airline IndiGo has one, according to data from Flightradar24.

The planes, however, have not been grounded, but a source on Friday told Reuters the Indian government was considering that as an option.

Mr Naidu also said the government will look at all possible theories of what led to the crash.

Air India and the Indian government were looking at several aspects of the crash including issues linked to its engine thrust, flaps, and why the landing gear remained open as the plane took off and then came down, Reuters has reported.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board bound for Britain's Gatwick Airport began losing height seconds after take-off on Thursday and erupted in a fireball as it hit buildings below, in what has been the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade.

open image in gallery Ratheesh Nair, left, brother of Air India plane crash victim Ranjitha Nair, leaves a hospital after giving his DNA sample to identify his sister's body in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, 14 June 2025 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

At least 270 bodies have been recovered from the site of the plane crash, Dhaval Gameti, president of the Junior Doctors Association at BJ Medical College, told reporters.

Only one of the 242 passengers and crew onboard survived while others were killed as the plane struck the medical college's hostel as it came down.

The crisis has cast a shadow on Air India, which has for years struggled to rebuild its reputation and revamp its fleet after the Tata Group took over the airline from the Indian government in 2022. Tata's chairman said on Friday the group wants to understand what happened, but "we don't know right now."

Mr Naidu said a government panel was investigating the crash and will issue a report within three months. "We are going to improve every necessary thing that is going to come our way, to improve the safety," he said at the briefing, declining questions from journalists.

open image in gallery This screengrab of video footage taken and released by the Narendra Modi Youtube Channel on 13 June 2025 shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) meeting with Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, sole survivor of the Air India flight 171 crash, at a hospital in Ahmedabad ( Narendra Modi/Youtube )

Long wait for families

Dozens of anxious family members have been waiting outside an Ahmedabad hospital to collect bodies of loved ones killed in the crash, as doctors were working overtime to gather dental samples from the deceased to run identification checks and DNA profiling.

Rafiq Abdul Hafiz Memon, who lost four relatives in the incident, said he was not getting any answers from authorities and was "very hassled".

open image in gallery An investigation team inspects the wreckage of Air India flight 171 a day after it crashed in a residential area near the airport, in Ahmedabad on June 13, 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

"We have lost our children ... we are not understanding anything. Please help us get information about our children. Tell us when they are going to release their bodies," Mr Memon said.

Another father was upset about not being able to get the body of his son, Harshad Patel, saying he was told by authorities it will take 72 hours for DNA profiling. "The authorities are trying to help but our patience is running out," he said.

Most bodies in the crash were badly charred and authorities are using dental samples to run identification checks.

Jaishankar Pillai, a forensic dentist, told reporters on Friday they had the dental records of 135 charred victims, which can then be matched through reference to victims' prior dental charts, radiographs or other records.

open image in gallery Family members of one of the crew members of Air India flight 171 mourn at their residence in Thoubal Mayai Leikai near Imphal in the Indian state of Manipur ( AFP/Getty )

Even for doctors, things are getting difficult, as the plane struck a hostel building of the B.J. Medical College, where many of the dead are undergoing identification checks.

"Most of us are struggling with our emotions and are mentally disturbed because of the loss of friends and colleagues," said one doctor who did not wish to be named.

"The loss of so many colleagues and friends in this incident is difficult."