Family of Air India crash victims speak of their ‘tremendous’ loss

The family of a couple who died with their daughter in the Air India plane crash say they will be missed “tremendously”.

Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa Vorajee and their four-year-old daughter Sara Nanabawa died when the plane carrying 242 people crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, in western India.

Mr Nanabawa’s cousin, Zaheera, said he was the “glue” that held their family together.

“We are going to miss them tremendously, but hopefully they’re together,” she said.

“That does give us a lot of peace because they were so closely knit together as a family.”