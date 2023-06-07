For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Air India passengers have spoken of their anger and frustration at being stranded in a Siberian school classroom after their San Francisco-bound flight from Delhi got into difficulties and had to make an emergency landing in far east Russia.

Their plane had to make an emergency landing in the Russian port town of Magadan on Tuesday after a technical glitch was reported in one of the engines of the Boeing 777 aircraft.

More than 24 hours after landing in the remote town on the Sea of Okhotsk, the more than 200 passengers involved are still awaiting news on when they will be evacuated.

One passenger told The Independent that there was growing frustration among the group about their makeshift accommodation sleeping on the floor in a school, as well as at a lack of contact and information from their airline.

The aircraft was carrying “many US nationals” who are now deplaned in Russia and await rescue from the Indian authorities, the passenger said. Officials at the Tata Group-owned carrier have not confirmed if US citizens are among the deplaned passengers, but the US State Department has said this is “likely” to be the case.

“Nearly seven hours after we left Delhi, we were told that the one of the aircraft’s engines was malfunctioning and the plane will land in Russia after dumping the excess fuel it was carrying, leading to the first wave of panic and concern,” said passenger Deepak Ballari.

“We were then made to wait inside the aircraft for an hour while the plane was stationed on the runway in this remote location,” he said, adding that the passengers were made to wait again in a bus around 6pm local time.

The 216 passengers were hungry and remained clueless on what the carrier would do to help them speedily leave Russia, Mr Ballari said. “This is harassment. We have not seen a single soul from Air India after landing here to pacify our concerns.

“Somehow after hours we were shifted to a local school around 2am and were finally given bread and butter by locals, not Air India,” he said. The passengers were given mattresses in a dormitory to sleep on as they awaited rescue.

The aircraft on Tuesday had several senior citizens onboard, including an asthmatic patient, who had critical medicines inside their checked-in luggage on the flight.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the passengers had received no access to their luggage and essential supplies packed for the original destination, The Independent has learnt.

These passengers include infants and elderly people who were on their way to visit their children in the US.

“We have no idea where the Air India crew and the pilot are. Not even a single representative from the air carrier has been seen after landing here,” Mr Ballari said.

“We learnt that they have been taken to a hotel far from this school where we are stationed, but 24 hours on, we have no idea on which aircraft and which official is assuring us of our evacuation.”

Videos on social media showed several senior citizens pleading with authorities to arrange for an early evacuation as their health remained a concern. Many were unable to use their credit cards because of the sanctions on Russia over its Ukraine invasion.

“No official @airindia representative present at the accommodation. Been almost 24 hours since landing in Magadan. Just 4 bathrooms for 216 passengers, some with health conditions. Very limited food options. Not even a single concrete update yet from the airline,” tweeted another passenger, calling the conditions “miserable”.

Air India on Wednesday issued a statement on the diversion of flight AI173.

“Given the infrastructure limitations around the remote airport, we can confirm that all passengers were eventually moved to a makeshift accommodation, after making sincere attempts to accommodate passengers in hotels locally with the help of locally with the help of local government authorities,” it said.

Shortly after, Indian authorities dispatched essentials and “sufficient amount of food” to cater to all passengers on a relief flight from Mumbai – but that is not expected to reach Russia until Thursday morning at around 6.30am.

“An Air India team is on board the flight to provide any support that the passengers and staff at GDX may require,” said the statement, adding that the aircraft operating the ferry flight will take all passengers and crew onward to San Francisco on Thursday.

The time of their likely arrival in San Francisco, along with any other details, were not disclosed by the carrier.

The US State Department said it was “closely monitoring the situation”.

“We are aware of a US-bound flight that had to make an emergency landing in Russia and are continuing to monitor that situation closely,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told the media.

“I am not able to confirm how many US citizens were aboard the flight at this time,” he said and added that it is “of course likely that there are American citizens on board”.

The question of how quickly a safe repair of the US-built $200m plane can be carried out has also come under scrutiny as India’s federal civil aviation minister said mechanics were en route to Russia on board the Mumbai plane, and were carrying spare parts to repair the aircraft.

“I don’t know how long it will take to repair that aircraft but passengers will be taken to their ultimate destination,” minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.