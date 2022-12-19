Three stabbed as World Cup celebrations spill over into violence in India

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The culmination of the Fifa World Cup final in Qatar has led to a spate of sporadic violent incidents in a coastal state in India, where football is said to be the most popular sport.

Tension erupted in many parts of the Kerala state as fans celebrated the World Cup final, leading to separate incidences of stabbing, assault and a death that occurred during a victory procession celebrating Argentina’s victory.

Even police personnel were not spared in the incidence of violence and were attacked and left injured by unruly mobs of fans.

Supporters of the two Qatar World Cup finalists – Argentina and France – from the Kannur district clashed with each other, leaving three injured, reported the Deccan Herald newspaper.

The victims were identified as Anurag, Alex Antony and Adarsh, with police adding that Anurag, though out of danger, remains in a serious condition.

Police arrested six people in connection to the incident and have charged them under various sections of the Indian criminal code, including attempt to murder.

The accused entered into a verbal argument with the three victims before attacking them once the match concluded, according to the preliminary chargesheet, reported The Times of India.

Argentina fans in Kochi, Kerala state, India, celebrate their team’s victory in the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France in Qatar, Sunday, 18 December 2022 (AP)

The argument was over a grudge from an earlier match screening.

The first accused Vinodan stabbed Alex in his thigh, while the second accused Vijayan attacked him with a cricket bat, the outlet reported.

Antony’s friend Anurag survived stab wounds as he tried to intervene and stop the accused from attacking them further.

In another incident, a police officer came under attack in Thalassery in Kannur district, as he attempted to stop fans over-speeding on two-wheelers while celebrating Argentina’s victory.

Five police officials were also assaulted near a metro station in Kochi city, around 250km from Thalassery, as they attempted to clear traffic near a local stadium, which increased on account of celebration, reported the Onmanorama newspaper.

In state capital Thiruvananthapuram a police team was attacked by a group of fans drinking alcohol in public to celebrate Argentina’s victory.

In yet another incident, a teen participating in Argentina’s victory celebration in the Kollam district collapsed and died soon after.

Akshay, 17, was taking part in a victory celebration at the Kollam Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium when he started to feel uncomfortable. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he could not be saved.

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

A synopsis for documentary Maitanam - The Story of Football in Kerala, uploaded on the Fifa website, describes the passion for football in the state as running “through the fabric of its society, where ‘football is life and life is football’”.