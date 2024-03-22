For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chief minister of Delhi and a key opposition leader, Arvind Kejriwal, was arrested by the federal anti-money laundering agency just weeks before the country heads into the national elections, in a move condemned by the opposition as the “murder of democracy”.

Mr Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday night in connection with corruption allegations relating to the city’s liquor policy.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case on Monday. The AAP’s legal team approached the apex court requesting a late-night hearing but the court said it would take up the matter in the morning.

The AAP has called for countrywide protests with the top leaders of the party descending in the capital on Friday.

The party has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by prime minister Narendra Modi of playing "dirty politics" and said it was the “murder of democracy” in the country.

“His arrest is a conspiracy by the prime minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. If there is any leader that the prime minister is scared of it is Kejriwal,” said Atishi, Delhi‘s finance minister.

“His arrest after the announcement of elections is a political conspiracy,” she said, adding “If necessary he will run the government from jail. There is no law that prohibits this. There has been conviction against him. We will continue to fight this.”

Spokesperson of AAP, Raghav Chadha, said: “India is under an undeclared Emergency. Our democracy stands critically endangered today. This is an act of cowardice, and a vicious plot to silence the strongest opposition voices.”

Mr Chadha was comparing the situation to when prime minister Indira Gandhi suspended India’s constitution during a crisis in 1975.

Indian Rapid Action force soldiers stand outside Aam Aadmi Party, or Common Man's Party, leader Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Enforcement Directorate (AP)

The arrest has come as the latest setback to the AAP party in Delhi after the main leaders, including deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and lawmaker Sanjay Singh, were arrested in the same case.

The party leadership was being investigated by the federal agency over the allegations that a liquor policy implemented by the Delhi government in 2022 gave undue advantages to private retailers and received kickbacks from alcohol companies.

The policy ended the ED’s control over the sale of liquor in the capital and was rolled back within months with most of the 849 private alcohol shops shutting their outlets.

The AAP has said no evidence of wrongdoing has emerged in the investigation and Mr Kejriwal previously claimed that if he is corrupt "then there is no one in this world who is honest".

His arrest came after the ED issued nine summons to him for questioning and Mr Kejriwal did not answer them fearing he would be arrested while seeking protection against his arrest from the courts.

Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party shout slogans outside in front of the home of Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he was arrested (AFP via Getty Images)

The Modi government has been accused by political opponents of using law enforcement agencies against political rivals to intimidate and weaken them. A number of politicians have faced legal challenges with some arrested and others convicted.

It came shortly after details of the now-scrapped opaque electoral funding system were released. The first release last week sparked political turmoil after Mr Modi’s BJP emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the scheme by a large margin.

Heavy security has been deployed around Mr Kejriwal’s residence and places where Mr Kejriwal will be taken with drones monitoring the movements. Mr Kejriwal is scheduled to undergo a medical checkup before the ED’s proceedings begin.

Several traffic restrictions are in place in anticipation of protests by AAP supporters with roads leading to the BJP headquarters and ED office in central Delhi barricaded.

Opposition leaders from across the political spectrum denounced Mr Kejriwal’s arrest with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi planning to meet the chief minister’s family to provide them with legal assistance.

Mr Gandhi called Mr Modi a “scared dictator” and doubled down on his criticism as the arrest came on the same day his party claimed that the government allegedly froze its bank accounts ahead of the election.

“A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy. While capturing all the institutions including the media, breaking up the parties, extorting money from companies, freezing the account of the main opposition party was not enough for the ‘devilish power’, now the arrest of the elected Chief Ministers has also become a common thing,” Mr Gandhi said.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the arrest “exposes the cowardice of those who fear democratic process and calls for collective action to resist abuse of power”.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin said the BJP is a fascist regime. “Not a single BJP leader faces scrutiny or arrest, laying bare their abuse of power and the decay of democracy.”

Mr Kejriwal, 55, rose to power as an anti-corruption crusader and founded the AAP, Hindi for “common man’s party”, in 2011. After storming into power in Delhi in 2013, AAP swept state elections in the northern state of Punjab in 2022 and won a few seats in Mr Modi’s home state Gujarat in the same year.

The arrest is also seen as a blow to the “INDIA” block, an alliance of opposition that hopes to challenge the BJP party as it seeks a third term in the elections beginning on 19 April.