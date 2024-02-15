For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday struck down a seven-year-old electoral funding scheme that allows individuals and companies to anonymously donate funds to political parties.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud in a unanimous judgment held that the system was “unconstitutional”. The court said the electoral bonds (EB) scheme was violative of a person’s right to information and free speech.

The decision is seen as a setback for prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been the largest beneficiary of the system it introduced in 2017.

The electoral bonds were challenged by opposition members and a civil society group on grounds that it hindered the public’s right to know who had given money to political parties.

Under the system, a person or company can buy these bonds from the state-run State Bank of India (SBI) and donate them to a political party of their choice.

The case was heard by the constitutional bench for three days between 31 October and 2 November last year.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for civil society group ADR and Common Cause, argued that the scheme distinctly favours the ruling government of the time, as the guarantee of anonymity allows them to prvide concessions to the donors in the form of licenses, leases, policy changes, and government contracts.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the government, however, defended the scheme saying the focus was not ensure “anonymity” but to provide “confidentiality” to the donor, as he argued for a donor’s right to privacy.

But the five-judge bench, also including Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, agreed with the petitioners, ruling: “Electoral bonds scheme has to be struck down as unconstitutional. It violates the right to information of citizens, about possible quid pro quo.”

“Financial contributions to political parties are made for two parties – for support to political party, or contribution may be way of quid pro quo,” the bench added.

More follows