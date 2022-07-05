Baby born with four arms and four legs hailed a ‘reincarnation of God’

A ‘miracle’ baby, from a small town in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, has been likened to a reincarnation of the Hindu goddess, Lakshmi

Tuesday 05 July 2022 07:52
(Newslions Media / SWNS.COM)

A “miracle” baby has sparked disbelief across India after being born with four arms and four legs.

The infant, who has been hailed as a “miracle of nature” and compared to a reincarnation of God, was delivered over the weekend in Hardoi, in the north of the country.

Photos and videos show the baby with what appears to be an extra pair of arms and legs attached to its stomach, in what is likely to be a case of polymelia, a birth defect that results in more than the usual number of limbs.

The unidentified child, who weighed 6.5lbs at birth, was delivered at the Shahabad Community Health Centre in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous region.

Mother Kareena, who did not disclose her surname, was admitted to hospital after experiencing labour pains on Saturday, and gave birth soon after.

Both mother and child are said to be healthy and doing well.

Reports from local media say people have flocked to see the child after news of the birth spread across the area, with the tot being hailed a “miracle of nature”.

Others have suggested the child could be a reincarnation of Lakshmi, the multiple-limbed Hindu goddess of wealth, fortune, power, beauty, fertility and prosperity.

(Newslions Media / SWNS.COM)

It isn’t the first time an Indian baby has left crowds excited.

Earlier this year, another child born with four arms and legs was idolised by locals who believed the child to be an incarnation of God.

The newborn’s mother was inundated with visitors in Sadar Hospital, eastern India, after she gave birth on Tuesday, January 17.

