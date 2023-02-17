India aircraft deal shields Modi from backlash over BBC tax raids

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As Indian tax officials left the BBC’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai following three days of tax inspections, it appeared prime minister Narendra Modi had come through the episode without seeing any kind of diplomatic backlash from Western countries.

While the inspection of the BBC offices came a few weeks after the release of a documentary by the broadcaster examining Mr Modi’s role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, it also coincided with the prime minister’s announcement of a record 470 planes ordered by Air India from the world’s major aircraft manufacturers, Airbus and Boeing.

The tax authorities said on Friday that they had found “several discrepancies and inconsistencies” in the records of a “prominent international media company”, understood to be the BBC. And while Mr Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said the tax authorities work independently from the government of the day, a spokesperson used the same press conference to attack the British broadcaster as a “corrupt rubbish corporation” that was “spewing venom”.

Despite many rights organisations both in India and abroad condemning the action as an “affront to free speech”, support for the BBC in the form of public statements by either the UK or US government’s has been remarkably lacking.

Analysts have in part attributed this to Mr Modi’s political acumen, successfully leveraging the country’s importance as an economic and security partner, and its attractiveness as a growing market, to blunt criticism over the crackdown on dissenting voices.

Though the British Foreign Office issued a statement on the first day saying it was “monitoring” the situation, prime minister Rishi Sunak and the UK government have otherwise maintained a stoic silence on the matter.

Mr Sunak was, however, quick to hail the aircraft purchase announcement as one of the “biggest export deals to India in decades”. “With wings from Broughton and engines from Derby, this deal will support jobs around the country and help deliver one of our five priorities – growing the economy,” he tweeted, the same day as the Indian tax authorities began their action against the BBC.

The response from the US government was also limited. While president Joe Biden issued a statement announcing the “purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historical agreement between Air India and Boeing”, US state department spokesperson Ned Price shied away from issuing a categorical condemnation of the actions by the income tax authorities in India.

“We are aware of the search of the BBC offices in Delhi by Indian tax authorities,” he said, reiterating as a “general” point the Biden administration’s belief in “the importance of a free press around the world”.

Explaining the impact of the Air India deal, split between Boeing and Airbus, Gary Crichlow, Aviation Lead at London-based analytics group VV Aviation, says that the economic impact of the order will be felt globally.

“The commercial aircraft supply chain is global. Airbus operates final assembly lines in five countries,” including France, Germany, China, Canada and the US, he tells The Independent.

“Boeing operates three facilities, in Renton, Washington; Everett, Washington; and Charleston, South Carolina. Both manufacturers have a supply base of more than 12,000 suppliers worldwide. For example, the main wing for the Boeing 787 is manufactured in Japan; Airbus’ A350 wing is assembled in the UK.”

Given its importance, experts feel that this deal cannot help but have played a role in the way Western governments have responded to the tax raids on the BBC.

“The fact [is] that while the raid was going on, the statements came in from both prime minister Rishi Sunak as well as president [Joe] Biden hailing the deals, while the French president Emmanuel Macron appeared along with Mr Modi at the same time,” says Sushant Singh, a senior fellow at the Center for Policy Research think tanks. “Reactions have been very mild clearly because it’s a very big deal and it matters to these countries.”

The fact that Western powers have appeared afraid to speak out as the BBC was being raided will definitely play well with Mr Modi’s base, he added, only burgeoning his image as a strongman leader. “Among other people who are more progressive liberals in India, they would be disappointed with the way Western democracies have responded, especially after they frame the global debate as being between democracy and human rights.”

The aircraft deal also matter for geopolitical reasons beyond simple relations with India, which remains delicately balanced on the fence when it comes to the global struggle over Ukraine. In the last year Russia has become India’s fourth biggest trading partner, with imports of Russian goods to India jumping five times to $32.9bn, from being the 18th biggest trading partner a year back.

If such growth persists, India’s Russian imports could hit $50bn, just shy of the value of goods shipped from the US, India’s third-largest partner.

“These realities are known to the West and the United States has said that we are comfortable with whatever relationship India has with Russia,” explains Mr Singh.

“So clearly, for geopolitical reasons, for reasons of countering China’s influence in the subcontinent, the West is happy to overlook a lot of a lot of things that are happening in India and willing to support India.”

The deal is also a strong validation of India’s strategic autonomy policy, says Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Washington-based Wilson Center. “The deal will reflect well on Modi. It’s an indication that he is committed to building up India’s military while partnering with key Indo-Pacific partners.

“New Delhi has concerned Washington and other Western capitals for its continued arms shipments from Russia. This deal will have a balancing effect, showing that India is keen to maintain its strong and growing arms relationships with Nato countries as well.”