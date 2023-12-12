BBC India to shut down and be replaced by new company over tax rules

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The BBC is being forced to restructure its operations in India after it was investigated by the authorities over the country’s foreign investment rules.

The broadcaster announced on Tuesday that four members of its India staff will launch a new external company to provide its coverage in six local languages, as commissioned by the BBC.

The new company will be called Collective Newsroom, and will produce six Indian language services as well as digital coverage of India and the BBC India YouTube channel in English for audiences globally, the broadcaster said in a press release.

These services are currently provided by BBC World Service India.

“Activity for BBC Monitoring and the BBC’s English language newsgathering operation for global output will remain with the BBC,” it said.

The restructuring comes almost 10 months after India’s income tax officials raided BBC India offices in Delhi and Mumbai, leading to further investigation by India’s financial crimes agency, the Enforcement Directorate.

What the government described as “surveys” came just weeks after the BBC aired a documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots that angered the Indian government. It featured an assessment from the UK government of the time that said prime minister Narendra Modi was “directly responsible” for the circumstances leading up to violence in which over 1,000 people – many of them Muslims – were killed.

Last year India’s Supreme Court cleared Mr Modi of wrongdoing over the riots, with previous investigations finding there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him over allegations that he ordered police to step aside and let the riots play out.

The BBC has defended its production and said it adheres to the highest editorial standards. It also said that it was cooperating with government agencies as the investigations into its ta.

