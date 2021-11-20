With just a week left until Black Friday, many retailers are preparing for one of the biggest sales event on their commercial calendar.

This year’s discounts day falls on 26 November and will see offers on everything from laptops, TVs, and smartphones to clothing, beauty, and shoes. We’re already seeing some great early deals roll in from Nykaa and Flipkart, and this week Amazon joined them, offering huge early discounts across various kinds of gadgets.

Here, we’re focusing on the best Black Friday 2021 laptop deals in India.

Best early Black Friday 2021 laptop deals

HP EliteBook 14 inch (35.56 cm) HD Laptop (AMD A8 Pro/8 GB RAM/500 GB): Was ₹89,990 now ₹26,699, Amazon.in

HP EliteBook 14 inch (35.56 cm) (HP)

HP EliteBook gives a fast performance at an affordable price. It is a thin and light laptop ideal for professionals or students. It is powered with AMD A8 Pro 7150B 1.9 GHz, up to 3.2 GHz with max boost, 8 GB RAM along with 500 GB HDD storage which enhances the overall performance of the machine and 4 MB cache. The product also comes with relevant accessories and is backed by a minimum of a six-month seller warranty.

LG Gram 17 Ultra-Light Intel Evo 11th Gen Core i7 (16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, 17-inches): Was ₹1,50,000 now ₹1,06,989, Amazon.in

(LG)

LG Gram 17 Ultra-Light Intel Evo is a premium laptop that has an 11th Gen Intel Core processor, which helps the Intel Iris Xe graphics make the no-tradeoff Intel Evo experience possible. The company promises to have tested and re-tested it so that 25 apps and 200 tasks can be repeated 15 times under real-world conditions to ensure it will perform the way you need it to.

2020 Apple MacBook Pro (13.3-inch/33.78 cm, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) Was ₹1,94,900 now ₹1,69,990, Amazon.in

2020 Apple MacBook Pro (Apple)

2020 Apple MacBook Pro comes with twice the storage and faster performance, the company has said. It also includes the Magic Keyboard, which first arrived in the larger model in 2020, and was intended to address widespread concerns about Apple’s laptop keyboards. Apple has added a host of new upgrades on the inside, including doubling the storage of the previous generation, going up to 1TB, and new processors. The company now offers 16GB of memory as standard. It can be increased up to 32GB, which was not available in any previous generations of 13-inch MacBook.

Dell 15 (2021) i5-10200H Gaming Laptop (8Gb RAM, 512Gb SSD, 15.6”) Was ₹1,00,000 now ₹68,990, Amazon.in

(Dell)

Customers can upgrade to Windows 11 for free when available. The upgrade rollout plan is being finalised by Dell and is scheduled to begin late in 2021 and continue into 2022. This device has an orange backlit keyboard, 3-Cell Battery, and weighs 2.4kg. Buyers will also have access to one year premium onsite support services.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 11th Gen (Intel Core i5 15.6”39.62cms) Was ₹95,000 now ₹68,800, Amazon.in

(Lenovo)

As you may have guessed from the name, the weight is key with this model. While this laptop is not a high-specification powerhouse, it’ll still be more than adequate for casual users or students, and Google’s Chrome OS does a good job of keeping everything in check behind the scenes.

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

When shopping for Black Friday deals, check the item’s recommended retail price RRP, so you can be certain that the discount is legitimate. Some unscrupulous retailers like to increase the price of popular products before Black Friday to make their discounts seem bigger.

Sign into your accounts at shops like Amazon for a faster checkout. Some deals don’t last long, and the precious seconds wasted entering payment details and addresses might mean you miss out on that half-price blender you had your eye on. If you’re after next-day delivery, sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial.

You can also sign up for newsletters to receive the latest updates from retailers, so you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes.

We’d also recommend reading the retailer’s returns policy if you’ve not shopped there before. And finally, ensure your anti-malware software is up to date. Read our review of the best solutions here.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event taking place in November, the day after Thanksgiving in the US. Originally lasting a single day, Black Friday now spans the entire weekend and ends with an even bigger sales event, Cyber Monday.

This year, Black Friday falls on 26 November, though many retailers begin discounting products in the weeks leading up to the event.

How did Black Friday begin?

Black Friday gained significant popularity in the US in the mid-2000s, when online shopping was still quite nascent. The increasing use of the worldwide web resulted in a jump in online sales, which began to compete with, and have now overtaken, sales at physical stores.

Over the years, just like how conventional retailers officially adopted the holiday and had hordes of shoppers flood their stores, the global shopping boom has resulted in several parts of the world observing their own Black Friday holiday events.

An exhaustive study by Adobe Analytics has underscored the rise in online shopping for this year.

Global online spending is expected to hit $910bn (£674bn) this season, with holiday sales in the US accounting for $207bn (£153bn) worth of sales between 1 November and 31 December, according to a release issued by Adobe on 20 October.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday starts on 26 November and continues until Cyber Monday on 29 November. Last year, Amazon started discounting products as early as 24 October, a month ahead of the main event.

Once Amazon kicks off its Black Friday event, other retailers tend to get involved too. Watch out for early deals from your favourite online retailers, and check back here for updates and new discounts in the weeks running up to Black Friday.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an online sales event taking place on the Monday after American Thanksgiving, and marks the end of the Black Friday weekend. This year, that’s 29 November.

The name Cyber Monday was first used in 2005 — back when people still said “cyber” — and when stores noticed a huge spike in online sales after Black Friday.

