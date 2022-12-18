Death toll in Bihar illicit liquor tragedy rises, reports say

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The death toll from the consumption of illicit liquor in India’s eastern state of Bihar has reportedly risen to over 70, even as authorities are putting the official number at 34.

Last week, officials said that more than 30 people died and several others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming fake alcohol in Bihar’s Saran district.

However, local reports over the weekend said that eight more people died allegedly after consuming the spurious liquor in two districts of Bihar. On Saturday, six people died in the Siwan district adjoining Saran, while Begusarai witnessed two other deaths, Times of India reported, taking the toll to over 70. Outlook reported 65.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission [NHRC] said that the fake spirits incident “indicates the failure of the state government” to implement its policy of prohibition of sale and consumption of illicit or spurious liquor in the state.

There has been a complete ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol in the state since April 2016.

NHRC also issued notices to the Bihar government and the state’s police chief over the Saran hooch tragedy on Friday.

Senior police official in Bihar’s Saran district, Santosh Kumar was quoted as saying by the media that eight liquor smugglers were arrested so far and are being interrogated.

Since the incidents of death were reported last week, police and excise departments have conducted raids in at least seven villages across the state.

Most of the deaths have been reported in Mashrak and Isuapur areas of Saran district.

Local media reported on Sunday that in the last 24 hours, the police have arrested 60 people in the district and overall 271 after the deaths were reported.

Mr Kumar said that ten people are receiving treatment in local hospitals after they consumed adulterated alcohol and assured that the situation was now “stable”.

Nitish Kumar, chief minister of Bihar told media last week that he directed officials to nab people manufacturing liquor and those carrying out alcohol businesses. “I’ve told officers they shouldn’t nab the poor. I am ready to give Rs 1 lakh [$1208] to people to start their work. We will raise the amount if needed, but nobody should get involved in this business.”

The opposition party in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party has been demanding compensation for the victims of the tragedy.