Monkey seen visiting clinic in India to get its wounds treated in viral video

Doctor says he was initially scared when he first saw the monkey but then spotted its scarred face

Sravasti Dasgupta
Thursday 09 June 2022 10:50
Comments

Monkey visits clinic in India’s Bihar to receive treatment for her injuries

A video showing a monkey going to a clinic to receive treatment in India’s eastern Bihar state has gone viral on social media.

The female monkey, along with her infant, reached SM Ahmed’s Medico Clinic in Bihar’s Sasaram city on Wednesday and waited patiently for the doctor, reported NDTV.

It also rested on a clinic bed meant for patients.

Dr Ahmed said he was initially scared when he first saw the monkey but then spotted its injured and scarred face.

Dr Ahmed administered a Tetanus shot and applied ointment on its face as it sat on a stool next to the doctor’s chair.

Recommended

The animal then rested patiently.

The video shows the doctor inspecting the monkey’s face with a torchlight and then administering the shot and applying ointment.

The monkey is seen lying down on the patient bed afterwards as a crowd of onlookers watched and filmed the animal on their phones.

While the older monkey had injuries on its face, its infant’s leg was wounded, reported the Deccan Herald newspaper.

The younger monkey was also given an ointment for its wounds.

Recommended

News of the monkey’s visit to the clinic spread quickly in the city and onlookers soon crowded the clinic.

After administering treatment, the doctor asked the crowd to make way so the monkeys could leave without any incident.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in