Modi and Xi to hold first formal meeting in five years at Brics summit in Russia

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping are set to formally meet for the first time since a violent border confrontation four years ago threw bilateral relations into a tailspin.

The meeting, on the sidelines of the Brics summit in Russia, came soon after the neighbours confirmed that they had reached a deal to resolve the military standoff on their Himalayan frontier.

“I can confirm that there will be a bilateral meeting held between prime minister Modi and president Xi Jinping” on Wednesday, Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday. “The exact time and other logistics are being worked out but the meeting will take place.”

Mr Modi and Mr Xi last met in 2019, when the Chinese president made a bilateral visit to India, before the border dispute froze such engagements.

They have only met once since, briefly and informally on the sidelines of the last Brics summit in South Africa in August 2023. In that meeting, they agreed to expeditiously deescalate tensions in the contested border areas.

open image in gallery Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi with Russian president Vladimir Putin attend a concert on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in Kazan, Russia, on 22 October 2024 ( EPA )

The longstanding border dispute between India and China, over which they fought a war in 1962, escalated in 2020 when their troops engaged in the deadliest clash in 45 years in Ladakh region. At least 20 Indian army men and four Chinese soldiers were killed in the clash that fought with hands, stones and bludgeons as the use of guns was banned under a pact.

Indian announced a breakthrough in negotiations to resolve the dispute on Monday when the foreign ministry said an “agreement has been arrived at on patrolling arrangements” along the Line of Actual Control, as the loosely demarcated boundary between the countries is called.

open image in gallery Brics leaders pose for a photo ahead of their summit plenary session in Kazan, Russia, on 23 October 2024 ( AP )

That Xi and Modi are holding such a crucial meeting in Russia, which counts China and India as allies, is significant in its own right.

The meeting, and the fact he is hosting the leaders of over 20 emerging economies, is set to bolster Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a time when the West has been seeking to isolate him and his country through economic and diplomatic sanctions for waging a war on Ukraine.

The Brics summit is “the largest foreign policy event ever held” by Russia, Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said.

As many as 36 countries are attending and more than 20 of them are represented by their heads of state or government, he pointed out.

The leaders warmed up for the main event by attending a dinner and a music concert with Mr Putin.

open image in gallery Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Brics summit ( EPA )

While welcoming the Chinese leader, Mr Putin described relations between Moscow and Beijing as “one of the main stabilising factors on the world arena”. He promised to “expand coordination on all multilateral forums for the sake of global stability and a fair world order.”

Mr Xi said the “international situation is undergoing serious changes and upheavals” unseen for centuries, and commended the “unprecedented character” of China’s relations with Russia.

open image in gallery Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping attend a photo ceremony on the sidelines of the Brics summit ( AP )

Mr Modi, who met Mr Putin for the second time this year, stressed the need for peace in Ukraine and said New Delhi was ready to help find a resolution to Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War Two.

“We fully support the early restoration of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible support in the times to come,” he said, adding that he would discuss the issues with Mr Putin.

The two leaders shared lighthearted moments as Mr Putin joked that their “relationship is so tight that you understand me without any translation”.

This is the first summit of the Brics since its expansion last year.

Brics comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa until last year when Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE joined last year.

A dozen countries, including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Malaysia, have formally applied to become members while several more have expressed interest in joining.

Brics now accounts for 45 per cent of the world’s population and 35 per cent of its economy, and regards itself as a political and economic counterbalance Western-led world order.

China and Russia have pushed for Brics members to reduce reliance on the US dollar as a reserve currency and instead use national currencies for trade.

Russia also wants more countries participating in a payment system project that would be an alternative to the global bank messaging network SWIFT, allowing them to trade without worrying about unilateral sanctions by the West.