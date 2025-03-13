Two men arrested after British tourist raped in Delhi hotel room, police say
Police say one of the suspects had befriended the London resident on Instagram
Police in India have arrested two men over the alleged rape of a 36-year-old British tourist at a hotel in capital Delhi.
The woman was reportedly assaulted at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area.
One of the suspects, identified as Kailash, had befriended the London resident on Instagram, the police said. He was arrested on charges of rape while his accomplice was held on charges of molestation, the police said in a statement.
Neither suspects were not related to each other, according to the law enforcement officials.
The woman allegedly arrived in Delhi from the UK to meet the suspect after becoming friends with him on social media, the police said. The authorities have informed the British High Commission and were assisting the British national as well, according to reports.
