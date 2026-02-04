British tourists ordered to leave India for putting up ‘Free Palestine’ stickers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British couple has been issued a “leave India” notice for allegedly pasting "Free Palestine" stickers across a temple town in the western state of Rajasthan.

The state police said on Monday that Lewis Gabriel D and Anushi Emma Christine violated tourist visa rules by engaging in political activities.

Authorities said they received a report on 21 January that the visitors were putting up stickers at multiple locations in the popular tourist town of Pushkar, advocating for Palestinian people. The stickers read: "Free Palestine. Boycott Israel."

“Engaging in activities that disrespect other nations while on Indian soil is a clear violation of visa rules," additional superintendent of police Rajesh Meena told the Times of India.

He separately told India Today: “Our watch on the activities of foreign nationals is very strict. If any foreign citizen is found violating the conditions of a tourist visa, they will be identified and strict action will be taken, including deportation and blacklisting for the future.”

He said the police’s criminal investigation department gave a notice to the couple on Monday under the Immigration and Foreigners Act of 2025, revoking their visas and mandating their immediate departure from India.

Pushkar is known as a popular destination for Israelis who visit India to unwind after their discharge from the military. The town currently hosts nearly 2,000 Israelis, and many of them frequent establishments that are linked to Chabad, a global Hasidic Jewish movement, local media reported.

A Palestinian woman reacts as she sits next to utensils salvaged from the rubble of her house destroyed by an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on 29 October 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

Calls to “free Palestine” have intensified since Israel launched a devastating war on Gaza in October 2023, killing at least 71,800 Palestinians and reducing the densely populated territory to rubble. The war began after around 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage during a Hamas attack on southern Israel.

In spite of a US-brokered ceasefire coming into effect last October, Israeli forces have continued to launch deadly attacks on the besieged territory, killing about 500 people.

India has refrained from directly calling out Israel for its actions in Gaza as bilateral ties have strengthened under the Hindu nationalist government of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Israel is now one of India’s largest arms suppliers and Mr Modi is expected to visit the country later this month, Israel’s ambassador Reuven Azar told NDTV.

In international fora, however, Delhi has long supported a two-state solution to resolve the conflict.

Meanwhile, Israel has allowed just five Palestinian patients in critical condition to leave through the Rafah Crossing for treatment after reopening it on Monday.

Reports had suggested Israeli forces would permit 50 patients accompanied by two relatives each to exit the enclave every day as part of the ceasefire deal.

Over 18,000 injured and wounded people are awaiting medical attention, according to the World Health Organization, while the Gazan health ministry estimates the number is over 20,000. Unicef said over 3,000 of those are children.

The Independent has reached out to the Indian foreign ministry for comment.