The death of Tejas, the seventh cheetah, was caused by “traumatic shock” triggered by injuries from a violent interaction with a female cheetah also present at the enclosure, officials have said.

They said the animal was already ailing and weak.

“The cheetah suffered a traumatic shock and died shortly after the female inflicted injuries on his neck, which were found to be superficial and not deep enough to cause his death,” principal chief conservator of forests JS Chouhan told The Independent.

The injury is not the standalone reason because Tejas, weighing 43 kgs at the time of autopsy, was a compromised cheetah. It was found that his lungs, heart, spleen, and kidney were not normal during the autopsy on Wednesday, the forest official said.

“There was accumulation of chicken fat and coagulated blood was also found in the aorta and auricle of his heart. His kidney appeared pulpy and emphysema and white coloured nodules were found in spleen,” he added.

Mr Chouhan added: “He was already down and ailing from internal infections, and possibly could have died sooner if not for the violent interaction.”

It is unclear if the two animals tried mating and the female cheetah resisted the forced mating attempt from Tejas as no official was around the enclosure on Tuesday morning at the time of the violent interaction, the official added.

“Circumstances are unclear, we cannot say with certainty that the female attacked Tejas to stop mating,” he said.

The female cheetah borrowed from Namibia, however, carries limited hunting skills and has not shown any violent tendencies, Mr Chouhan said on being asked about previous signs of any violent interaction with other wild cats, including Tejas.

A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) before being relocated to India, in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, 16 Sept 2022 (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Two cheetahs are seen inside a quarantine section before being relocated to India at a reserve near Bella Bella, South Africa, Sunday, 4 Sept 2022 (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The autopsy was conducted at a wildlife hospital on Wednesday afternoon by three wildlife doctors posted in the Cheetah Project and experts from School of Wildlife Forensic and Health, Jabalpur and senior wildlife doctor from Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal.

Tejas is the seventh cheetah India has lost since the start of an ambitious translocation project that aims to revive the wildcat’s population in South Asia, 70 years after it went extinct.

He was brought to India in February this year.

Four of the original 20 cheetahs have now died, and another three cubs born to one of the adult females did not survive. A fourth cub is being bred in captivity and so will not be a part of the project in future.

It comes just two weeks after India nearly lost another cheetah after a violent territorial altercation between two coalitions formed by the big cats.