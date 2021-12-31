China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

India asserted that Arunachal Pradesh has ‘always been’ and will ‘always be’ its integral part

Namita Singh
Friday 31 December 2021 12:21
Comments
<p>An Indian Army soldier in Tawang, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in the northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh on 20 October 2021</p>

An Indian Army soldier in Tawang, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in the northeast Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh on 20 October 2021

(AFP via Getty Images)

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.

China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.

The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.

However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always be” part of India.

“This is not the first time China has attempted such a renaming of places in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. China had also sought to assign such names in April 2017,” said Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for India’s federal external affairs ministry.

Recommended

“Arunachal Pradesh has always been, and will always be an integral part of India. Assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter this fact.”

The names of the residential places are Sengkezong and Daglungzong in Cona County of Shannan Prefecture, Mani’gang, Duding and Migpain in Medog County of Nyingchi, Goling, Damba in Zayu County of Nyingchi, and Mejag in Lhunze County of Shannan Prefecture, reported the Global Times.

The four mountains included Wamo Ri, Dêu Ri, Lhünzhub Ri and Kunmingxingzê Feng, and two rivers are Xenyogmo He and Dulain He. The mountain pass is Se La, in Cona County.

The renaming was done “in accordance with regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council,” said the Global Times report.

Lian Xiangmin, an expert with the China Tibetology Research Centre in Beijing, said further “standardisation” of names is to come.

He told the Global Times that China’s civil affairs ministry has made a “legitimate move” and that it was China’s “sovereign right” to do so.

“More standardised place names in the region will be announced in the future,” the expert was quoted as saying.

Recommended

The latest development comes amid reports of China setting up infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.

Two separate satellite images released in mid-November showed China has been setting a cluster of 60 buildings in Arunachal Pradesh, reported NDTV.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in