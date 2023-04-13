India restarts Covid vaccine production as new infections soar 30% in one day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India is ramping up its vaccine production following a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases driven by a new subvariant of the coronavirus.

The country recorded 10,158 news Covid cases on Thursday, a 30 per cent surge in one day, according to the federal health ministry data.

Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine producer, has restarted the production of Covid-19 vaccines, the company's CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Wednesday.

The Pune-based company produces AstraZeneca vaccines under the label Covishield, which constitutes at least 70 per cent of the Covid vaccines administered in the country.

"Just as a precaution, at risk we have done it so that people have Covishield as a choice if they want it," Mr Poonawalla told the Press Trust of India.

He added that the company will produce six-seven million doses of Covishield in 90 days and it could take up to nine months to further build up the stock based on demand.

The company said it stopped manufacturing Covishield in December 2021 due to dwindling demand and a low number of cases.

The vaccine maker said it already has a stock of six million doses of Covovax, a version of a Novavax vaccine.

Bharat Biotech, which makes India's domestically produced Covaxin, said it will wait for demand to rise before resuming production. It was the second-most administered vaccine in the country.

"Covaxin is available for supplies based on demand," the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said. “We have more than 200 million doses of Covaxin in bulk form,” the company said, according to The Hindu.

The company halted production of Covaxin in early 2022 due to a lack of demand and was reportedly forced to destroy around 50 million doses of the vaccine.

Over the past week, India has recorded a jump in Covid infections, with the active cases rising to 44,998 for the first time in almost a year. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent.

The western state of Maharashtra reported nine Covid-related deaths on Wednesday.

The Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 strain is thought to be responsible for the uptick in cases. The variant named "Arcturus" was first detected in India in late January and is believed to be more transmissible.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid technical lead, said: “It's been in circulation for a few months.

“We haven't seen a change in severity in individuals or in populations, but that's why we have these systems in place.

“It has one additional mutation in the spike protein which in lab studies shows increased infectivity as well as potential increased pathogenicity."

India's health ministry launched mock drills this week in an attempt to see if hospitals are prepared to deal with a possible influx of patients. Wearing face coverings in public has been made compulsory again in some states for the first time in more than a year.

India was devastated by the Delta wave in 2021 with a total of 4.7 million deaths according to WHO estimates.