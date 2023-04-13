Latest Covid variant sweeping India appears to have this new symptom

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A new Covid variant dubbed Arcturus which is driving a surge of fresh cases in India seems to have some unique symptoms in children, experts have pointed out.

The XBB.1.16 strain, a sub-variant of Omicron, has been found in 22 countries, including Singapore, Australia, the UK and the US.

It is believed to be responsible for an uptick in infections in India, leading to the government adopting new measures to stop its spread, including bringing back some mask laws and running hospital drills.

India recorded 7,830 new Covid cases on Wednesday, the health ministry said. The number of cases is the highest since September and a 13-fold increase, with the active caseload surging to 40,215.

The spread of the strain, first detected in late January, is worrying experts, as it seems to exhibit unique symptoms in children, one of which is conjunctivitis.

Vipin Vashishtha, a paediatrician and former head of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Immunisation tweeted that “an infantile phenotype” of the variant seems to be emerging.

The symptoms of the variant include high fever, cough, and “itchy” conjunctivitis or pinkeye, Dr Vashishtha told the Hindustan Times newspaper.

Conjunctivitis – an eye infection causing redness, itchiness and swelling in the eyes – has previously been reported as a symptom of Covid, but not often, Richard Reithinger, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the nonprofit research institute RTI International, was quoted as saying to Fortune.

Researchers at Nebraska Medicine’s Truhlsen Eye Institute identified the virus in the eye’s tear film, which could lead to conjunctivitis.

Dr Vashishtha, however, said in his tweet that he treated infants with “high fever, cold and cough, and non-purulent, itchy conjunctivitis w/ sticky eyes, not seen in earlier waves”.

Other doctors have been seeing rising cases of Covid in children as well.

“Usually, these children come with simple respiratory infections of cough, cold and fever, and when tested they turn out to be positive,” paediatrician Dr Rahul Nagpal told India Today.

Dr Nagpal said the main symptoms of XBB.1.16 in adults resembled the flu, including a nasal discharge, sore throat and cough.

The Arcturus XBB.1.16 variant is a recombinant of two sub-variants of BA.2, and a preprint study from scientists at the University of Tokyo suggested that it spreads about 1.17 to 1.27 times more efficiently than its relatives XBB.1 and XBB.1.5.

Furthermore, it appears to be resistant to antibodies from other Covid variants, which has raised concerns about its potential to evade immunity gained from previous infections or vaccinations.

The XBB.1.16 strain, a sub-variant of Omicron, has been classified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s Covid technical lead, previously said: “It’s (XBB.1.16) been in circulation for a few months.”

“We haven’t seen a change in severity in individuals or in populations, but that’s why we have these systems in place,” she said.

“It has one additional mutation in the spike protein which in lab studies shows increased infectivity as well as potential increased pathogenicity.”