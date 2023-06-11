For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Many Indian states have been put on alert ever since Cyclone Biparjoy intensified into an “extremely severe” storm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm has been undergoing “rapid intensification”. Coastal areas of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and Kerala are set to experience high-speed wind and harsh weather.

The agency also revealed that the cyclone is likely to move northwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts on 15 June.

Additionally, the state of Gujarat has been put on alert as it might “witness thunderstorm activity” during the next five days with wind speed remaining high.

As a precautionary measure, Tithal Beach in Valsad, Gujarat has also been closed to tourists for at least four days.

“We told the fishermen not to venture into the sea and they all have come back,” a senior official, TC Patel of Valsad said in a statement, as per Indian Express. “People will be shifted to the village at the seashore if needed. Shelters have been made for them. We have closed Tithal Beach for tourists till 14 June.”

Several districts in Saurashtra and Kutch have been issued a yellow warning.

“Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast: Yellow Message,” IMD wrote in a statement on Twitter. “ESCS Biparjoy lay at 1130IST today, about 450 km SSW of Porbandar, 490 km SSW of Dwarka, 570 km SSW of Naliya.

“To cross Saurashtra and Kutch and Pakistan coasts around noon of 15 June as VSCS.”

According to local reports, fishermen have been warned against venturing into the Arabian Sea until things calm down.

The people who are already out sailing are also advised to return to the nearest coast as soon as possible.

Indian Coast Guard in North West India has also initiated outreach to advise the fishing community, mariners, and stakeholders of states Gujarat and Daman & Diu to take necessary precautions and safety measures.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered officials to put in place emergency measures in advance for Cyclone Biparjoy which is likely to cause flooding and rainstorms in low-lying areas of Karachi and Sindh province, local reports said.

Heavy rains followed by strong winds killed at least 27 people, including eight children, in northwest Pakistan, officials said Sunday.