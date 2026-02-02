Dalai Lama expresses ‘gratitude’ for first Grammy as award angers China

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Dalai Lama won his first Grammy on Monday for an album which revolves around 10 themes, including harmony, kindness and peace, accompanied by background music.

The 90-year-old leader won the award in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for his album titled “Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama”, during the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The honour was dismissed by the Chinese authorities as a “tool for political manipulation”.

The Tibetan spiritual leader, who lives in exile in India, recorded the spoken-word album, which combines his reflections with musical compositions featuring contributions from several artists.

“I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility,” the Dalai Lama said in a statement shared on social media.

“I don’t see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility.”

He added: “I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I’m grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely.”

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate was shortlisted alongside nominees including Milli Vanilli singer Fab Morvan, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, television host Trevor Noah and actor Kathy Garver.

Rufus Wainwright accepts the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording award for ‘Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama’ on behalf of The Dalai Lama onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on 1 February 2026 in Los Angeles, California ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian dismissed the Dalai Lama’s Grammy win. “It is well known that the 14th Dalai Lama is not merely a religious figure but a political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities under the guise of religion.”

“We firmly oppose the relevant party using the award as a tool for anti-China political manipulation,” he added.

On Sunday, musician Rufus Wainwright accepted the award on the Dalai Lama’s behalf. “OK, I am not the Dalai Lama, obviously,” Mr Wainwright said from the podium.

“It was a privilege to participate in this project. It’s an honour to accept this recognition on behalf of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, whose wisdom is at the heart of this work.”

The album also includes collaborations with artists such as Maggie Rogers and incorporates elements influenced by Indian classical music.

Born Tenzin Gyatso, the Dalai Lama fled Tibet in 1959 at the age of 23 after Chinese forces crushed an uprising in Lhasa. He has lived in exile in India since then and has never returned to Tibet.

The Dalai Lama, the 14th reincarnation in a lineage dating back to 1391 according to Tibetan Buddhist belief, is widely known for advocating nonviolence and greater autonomy for Tibet. China’s government considers him a separatist and has said it must approve his eventual successor, a position he has rejected, insisting that only his India-based office has that authority.

The Dalai Lama has repeatedly said his successor will be born outside China and urged followers to reject any candidate appointed by Beijing.

In his birthday address last year, the 14th Dalai Lama called himself a “simple Buddhist monk” and shared a message of “compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism”.

The Grammy marks the latest international recognition for the spiritual leader, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1989 for his efforts to promote peace and human values.