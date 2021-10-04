Video of plane stuck under footbridge near Delhi airport goes viral

A video of an Air India plane stuck under a footbridge went viral on social media on 3 October.

The viral video shows the plane which did not have any wings-wedged under a footbridge on a highway near Delhi Airport. While the plane is stuck on one lane, vehicles continue to pass on the other; leaving commuters and passersby amused.

Soon after the video went viral however, an Air India spokesperson clarified that the plane was actually a deregistered scrapped aircraft that had been sold off.

Speaking to news agency PTI, the Air India spokesperson said; “This was transported last night by the party. Air India has got no connection whatsoever with the aircraft under any circumstances."

However this did not stop jokes on social media.