7 family members among 11 killed in Delhi building collapse
Local authorities say the building was 20 years old and not structurally stable
Eleven people, including three children and seven from the same family, died from a building collapse in a neighbourhood in north-east Delhi in the early hours of Saturday.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Fire Services were seen working alongside locals to rescue individuals trapped under the collapsed four-storey building.
CCTV footage from a nearby building captured the collapse that occurred around 3 am local time on Saturday, leading to a thick cloud of dust filling the street.
“It felt like an earthquake. The floor shook beneath us, and before we could understand anything, everything was covered in dust,” one resident, who lives in the adjacent building, told Indian news agency PTI.
“We thought maybe something hit our house, but when we looked out, the entire building next to us had turned to rubble,” he said.
Police say 22 people were inside the building at the time of the incident.
Eleven others who were injured were reportedly rushed to a local hospital after they were pulled out of the rubble.
The building’s owner, Tehseen (60), and six members of his family, including his son, two daughters-in-law, and three grandchildren, were among the 11 deceased.
One of Tehseen’s other sons – Aas Mohammad – was reportedly killed in the 2020 Delhi riots.
Others who lost their lives in the building collapse include brothers Danish (23) and Naved (17), as well as Reshma (38) and Ishaq (75), officials said.
The Delhi municipal corporation said in a statement that the building was 20 years old and not structurally stable.
The building’s ground floor reportedly housed four shops, while families lived on the three floors above.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to those who lost their lives in the incident. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a building collapse in Dayalpur area of North East Delhi. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” he said in a post on X.
The Indian prime minister announced an ex gratia of INR 200,000 (£ 1,765) to the next of kin of each deceased. “The injured would be given Rs 50,000 (£ 441),” he said.
