After the brutal Covid second wave, Delhi now faces a dengue fever health crisis

Six months after a deadly second wave of Covid devastated Delhi and left the healthcare system staggering, India’s capital is dealing with another health crisis: a sudden outbreak of dengue fever.

A record number of cases have been reported over the past few weeks in the city, and public healthcare officials and municipal authorities toldThe Independent of their concerns over the sudden surge.

On Monday, dengue cases in the city crossed the 2,000 mark, the highest in three years, while the death toll touched a four-year high with nine casualties, according to reports.