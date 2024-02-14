Indian police use tear gas for second day to stop farmers approaching Delhi

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Indian police fired tear gas and water cannons at protesting farmers on Wednesday to stop thousands of them from matching to the national capital demanding higher prices for their produce.

Thousands of farmers from the northern states of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday began their march towards New Delhi in their trucks and trolleys loaded with food and other supplies after talks with the federal government failed.

The protest comes just months ahead of the general election in India, where prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to win a third term in office.

Authorities have heavily fortified the entry points on three sides of Delhi with concrete slabs, barbed wires, nails, and barricades.

The protesters were stopped by security forces at the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana – almost 200km (125miles) from their destination.

People stand amidst tear gas fired by police to disperse farmers who are marching towards New Delhi (REUTERS)

"Tear gas shelling has been underway today and will continue until the situation comes under control," a spokesperson of the Haryana police told Reuters.

Security forces on Tuesday used drones to drop tear gas shells on protesters.

A similar year-long protest in 2021 by farmers, a powerful voting bloc, pushed the Hindu nationalist government to repeal some farm laws and promise to find ways to ensure support prices for all farm produce.

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel (behind) block a highway to prevent farmers (front) from marching towards New Delhi (AFP via Getty Images)

But the farmers’ union says their demands of guarantees, backed by law, of more state support or a minimum purchase price for crops remain unfulfilled.

The government announces support prices for more than 20 crops each year to set a benchmark, but state agencies buy only rice and wheat at the support level, benefiting around just 7 per cent of farmers who raise those crops.

State agencies buy the two staples at government-fixed minimum support prices to build reserves to run the world's biggest food welfare programme that entitles 800 million Indians to free rice and wheat. This costs the government $24.7bn annually – its largest outgoing subsidy.

"Either the government should accept our demands or democratically give us the right to go to Delhi, but they are not doing either," Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Protesting farmers on Tuesday said they were prepared for a longstanding confrontation with the authorities till their demands were met.

Federal agriculture minister Arjun Munda said talks were underway to engage in a "positive discussion" with farmers' unions.

“The farmers need to ensure that normal life is not disrupted. I think no solution can be found by doing anything that creates inconvenience for the common man,” he told news agency PTI.

Delhi police have installed additional surveillance cameras, loud speakers and added more concrete slabs at the sealed Tikri border.

Large gatherings, including weddings and funerals without permission, have been prohibited in the capital for a month. Internet services and bulk messaging have been suspended in parts of Haryana until Thursday night over fears of spread of “inflammatory material” and “false rumours”.