India’s top court scolds popular producer Ektaa Kapoor: ‘Polluting minds of young generation’
Court was hearing plea by producer against whom a warrant was issued for showing scenes allegedly insulting soldiers
India’s Supreme Court admonished popular producer Ektaa Kapoor, saying she was “polluting the minds of the young generation” of the country.
The court made the remark while hearing pleas by the producer challenging arrest warrants issued for her by a lower court over the web series titled “XXX.”
The warrant was issued against Ms Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor for showing scenes in the web series that allegedly insulted soldiers and hurt the sentiments of their families.
The series was aired on the over-the-top (OTT) platform ALT-Balaji owned by Ektaa Kapoor company Balaji Telefilms Limited to which her mother is also reportedly associated.
“Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all,” a bench of judges at the top court said, according to The Indian Express.
“What kind of choice are you providing to the people?,” they said.
Ms Kapoor’s lawyer argued that the content is subscription-based, adding that there is freedom of choice in this country, news agency PTI reported.
The judges said they did not “appreciate” the lawyer filing a petition with the Supreme Court.
“Every time you travel to this court….we don’t appreciate this. We will put a cost on you for filing such a petition,” the bench said.
“Just because you can afford and hire the services of good lawyers….this court is not for those who have voices,” the judges added.
The bench kept the case pending and suggested Ms Kapoor’s lawyer seek the services of a local lawyer to find out about the status of the hearing in the lower court.
