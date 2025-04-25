Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has said he was “deeply saddened” by the deadly attack in Kashmir that killed at least 26 people, as tensions between India and Pakistan continued to rise.

In a message on Instagram Stories on Thursday, Khan wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time.”

open image in gallery ( Instagram/Fawad Khan )

This comes amid calls to boycott Khan’s forthcoming film, Abir Gulaal, slated to be released in theatres on 9 May.

His Indian co-star, Vaani Kapoor, also posted a message on Instagram Stories, writing: “Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families.”

At least 26 people were killed and 17 wounded after gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam valley in Kashmir on Tuesday, the worst assault in years targeting civilians in the restive region that has seen an anti-India rebellion for over three decades.

Control of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, but the region has long been a disputed territory claimed fully by both countries. New Delhi typically describes all militancy in Kashmir as Pakistan-backed terrorism. Pakistan denies this, and many Muslim Kashmiris consider the militants to be part of a homegrown separatist struggle.

Khan made his debut in Pakistan in 2001, in the sitcom Jutt and Bond. However, it was his roles in television dramas like Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai that earned him a massive fan following across South Asia. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 opposite Sonam Kapoor in the romcom Khoobsurat, and had a starring role in 2016’s Kapoor & Sons, contributing to his popularity in India.

open image in gallery Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2014 opposite Sonam Kapoor in the romcom Khoobsurat ( AFP via Getty Images )

Khan became one of the most sought-after crossover stars between Pakistan and India but faced controversy after a cameo in 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. A month before the film’s October release, Jaish-e-Mohammed gunmen attacked an Indian Army brigade headquarters near the garrison town of Uri, Kashmir, killing 19 soldiers.

The Uri attack led to hostilities between Pakistan and India, and the Cinema Owners Exhibitors Association of India announced they would not release films with Pakistani actors in certain Indian states. Political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) threatened theatre owners with vandalism if they screened the film.

Karan Johar, producer and director of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, released a video stating that going forward, he would “not engage with talent from the neighbouring country, given the circumstance”, but requested that the Indian cast and crew not be forced to bear the brunt of the tensions.

Finally, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Film Producers Guild of India decided at the time to temporarily ban all Pakistani artists from working in India until the situation was stable.

After the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, where more than 40 paramilitary personnel were killed following an attack by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees had demanded a boycott of all Pakistani artists and crew in the Indian film industry.

The body renewed its calls after the recent attack in Kashmir, reported NDTV.

“Despite the ongoing directive, we've been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, Abir Gulaal. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world,” the body said in a statement.

“We would like to emphasise that any member of our organisation or its affiliate associations, such as the actors, directors, other technicians and producers or the production houses found cooperating with Pakistani personnel will be subject to disciplinary action. Further, we will take all necessary steps to ensure that Abir Gulaal is not released in India.”

This week, several Indian news reports have stated that Abir Gulaal will now not be released in India, citing unnamed sources in the Indian government. Additionally, songs from the film, which had been released on YouTube India as part of its promotional campaign, have been deleted.

India and Pakistan have both announced tit-for-tat suspensions of visas for each other’s citizens with immediate effect. Pakistan also closed its airspace for all India-owned or India-operated airlines, and suspended all trade with India including to and from any third country. Islamabad also reportedly expelled all Indian defence, air and naval attaches.

India's foreign ministry responded around the same time stating all visas issued to Pakistani nationals would be revoked with effect from Sunday. It advised Indian citizens not to travel to Pakistan, and for any Indian citizens in Pakistan to leave as soon as possible.

open image in gallery A protest against the attack on tourists, near the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on 24 April ( Reuters )

India on Wednesday expelled Pakistani diplomats and suspended the landmark 1960s Indus Water Treaty until the neighbouring nation “credibly and irrevocably” ends “support for cross-border terrorism”. Pakistan said any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan will be considered an act of war.