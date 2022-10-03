Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Durga Puja: Anger after ‘demon’ in Hindu festival display is replaced with Mahatma Gandhi

Organiser of religious event in which Gandhi was depicted as demon says independence movement leader ‘must be criticised’

Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 03 October 2022 14:12
Comments
<p>Police have registered a complaint after a Durga Puja festival display depicted Mahatma Gandhi as ‘demon’ </p>

Police have registered a complaint after a Durga Puja festival display depicted Mahatma Gandhi as ‘demon’

(Soumyadipta Roy / Twitter)

Several political parties in India have criticised the depiction of Mahatma Gandhi as a “demon” in a Durga Puja festival display in West Bengal on Sunday, calling it “distasteful”.

Sunday was also 2 October, the birth anniversary of Gandhi, marked annually with a national holiday in India.

The ruling Hindu nationalist BJP was among the parties which criticised the depiction of Gandhi, which appeared at a festival event organised by a far-right Hindu organisation, the All India Hindu Mahasabha.

And the Kolkata police said a complaint had been filed against the organisers for replacing the figurine traditionally showing the “demon” in a Durga Puja display with an unmistakable depiction of Gandhi.

Politicians and lawmakers from across the political spectrum criticised the festival display. Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress general secretary in West Bengal, said that “this is the real face of [the] BJP”.

“The rest of what they do is drama. Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation. The world respects Gandhi and his ideology. Such an insult to Mahatma Gandhi cannot be accepted. We protest strongly.”

The president of the local chapter of the All India Hindu Mahasabha in West Bengal, Chandrachur Goswami, who organised the event, was quoted as saying by the Indian Express that the police told them to cover the head of the Mahatma Gandhi with a wig and give it a moustache so as to minimise the resemblance with the historical figure.

Recommended

On Monday, the Gandhi lookalike had been covered up with a wig and a moustache.

Mr Goswami claimed that he had received a call from the home ministry, saying that the similarities between the demon and Gandhi were unacceptable.

The opposition Congress party’s spokesperson in the state, Soumya Aich Roy, told the media that the depiction of Gandhi as a “demon” was a shame for the whole world.

The BJP in West Bengal also chastised the organisers for creating a “distasteful” display of Goddess Durga and Gandhi as a demon. The state president of the party, Sukanta Majumdar, said that replacing a demon with Mahatma Gandhi was in poor taste.

BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said: “We do not support such things. Such things are absolutely unacceptable and the administration should take immediate action against the organisers.”

Samik Lahiri, a politician from the CPI-M in West Bengal, blamed the BJP for dividing the nation. He said: “This is the BJP and this is the Sangh Parivar. They only know how to divide the nation. They regard anti-British forces as ‘Asura’ and Britons (colonial British during the pre-independence era) as Maa Durga.”

The All India Hindu Mahasabha – the organisers of the religious event – have a long and complicated history of denigrating the independence leader. Gandhi was assassinated in January 1948 by one of the members of the organisation, Nathuram Godse. To this day the All India Hindu Mahasabha pays tributes to Godse on his birth and death anniversaries.

The group has also promised to erect a statue of Godse using the soil from Haryana’s Ambala Central Jail, where he was hanged to death in 1949.

Mr Goswami of the Hindu Mahasabha was initially defensive about the similarities with Gandhi in the display. He told the Indian Express: “A person with a bald head and glasses does not have to be Gandhi. Notice that the asura [demon] is also holding a dhal (shield). Gandhi never kept a dhal. It is a coincidence that our Asura whom Maa Durga kills looks like Gandhi.’

At the same time, he continued: “Many people said it looks like Gandhi. But it is also true that Gandhi must be criticised.”

Mr Goswami also said that he does not fear criticising Gandhi and that “we want a  Gandhi-mukt Bharatvarsh [Gandhi-free India]”.

Recommended

Mr Goswami also attempted to direct blame to others. He said that the complaint against the organisation was politically motivated.

Durga Puja is an annual Hindu festival that is celebrated with much pomp and fervour – especially in Kolkata – and according to Hindu mythology celebrates the victory of Goddes Durga over Asura [the demon]. Durga Puja in Kolkata is on the UN’s list of the “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in