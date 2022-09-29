Russia claims Indian ‘observer’ attended Ukraine referendum
India is yet to declare its position on the referendum, denounced by many countries as a ‘sham’ and ‘illegal’ voting at ‘gun point’
Russia has claimed that a representative from India was present among international observers who oversaw the highly disputed referendum in the Donbass region of Ukraine.
In a widely circulated message on Telegram channels, a Russian official said: “Representatives from Great Britain, Germany, Syria, Togo, Spain, Colombia, South Africa, Ghana, Serbia, India, Iceland and Latvia worked at polling stations in Donetsk and Makeevka.”
The Indian representative was identified as Purnima Anand who visited Donbass as “an observer from India” for the referendum, even though Delhi is yet to declare its position on the voting to annex Ukrainian territories.
