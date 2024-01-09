For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager has set a Guinness World Record for singing in more than 100 languages in a concert in Dubai.

Suchetha Satish, 18, from Kerala, India, set the record during the Concert for Climate event on 24 November 2023, after she sang in a total of 140 languages.

The singer also shared the exciting news on Instagram last week and said: "Happy to share the news that by God’s grace, I have set a new Guinness World Record by singing in 140 languages in 9 hours, on Nov 24th 2023, during my concert by climate. Thank you all for your wishes and support."

The official Guinness World Records website said this was the “most languages sung in a concert” and that the number “140 was chosen symbolically to represent the 140 nations who are attending COP 28 summit in Dubai”.

Congratulating Ms Satish on her achievement, the Consulate General of India in Dubai wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter on 5 January: “Congratulations @SatishSuchetha on your remarkable achievement of setting a new Guinness World Record of singing in 140 languages in a concert @cgidubai Way to go!”

Speaking to DD India News in an interview, Ms Satish, who can currently sing in 150 languages, said she feels “happy” and “blessed to set the new record.

“As a multilingual musician whose motto is ‘Music Beyond Borders’ thought of what I could do to spread awareness about climate preservation and that’s how we came up with this concert,” she told the outlet.

In 2018, Ms Satish established a world record after singing in 102 languages at the Indian Consulate Auditorium in Dubai and in 2021 she topped that record by singing in 120 languages in a program titled “Music Beyond Borders”.

Ms Satish’s father told the Khaleej Times, in 2018, that the singer often "picks the song she likes and then checks the lyrics and understands the meaning of it through Google translate. Although she doesn’t know the languages but the particular song she picks, she ensures she has the perfect diction and tune.”

In a video post shared by Indian outlet, Air News Alerts, many users applauded Ms Satish for her achievements.

One user commented: "Congratulations Suchetha. Incredible! A journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step. I am proud to be part of this beautiful journey. Well done."

Another user wrote, "Glorious achievement. May you have many more such achievements in the years to come. Kudos."

"That achievement was incredible. The entire mankind would be proud of you Suchetha. My hearty congratulations,” a third said.