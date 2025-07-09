Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least nine people were killed as cars plunged into a river after a bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat.

A portion of the Gambhira-Mujpur bridge in Vadodara city gave way during peak traffic hours on Wednesday morning, sending at least four vehicles into the Mahisagar river.

An entire slab of the bridge between two piers collapsed following heavy monsoon rains over the past few days in the district. Locals alleged that the 40-year-old bridge, which connected Anand and Vadodara districts, was in a dilapidated condition, and their request for repairs went unheard.

open image in gallery Rescuers and locals look for survivors after several vehicles fell into a river following the collapse of a portion of a bridge in Mujpur ( AP )

Two trucks, an SUV and a pickup van were crossing the bridge when it went tumbling into the river. Another truck can be seen hanging halfway from the other end of the collapsed portion of the bridge.

"There were two motorcycles on the bridge at the time as well, but so far, we have no confirmation whether they also plunged into the river. We are yet to ascertain the identities of the people as we are focusing on the rescue work," Vadodara district collector Anil Dhameliya told the Indian Express.

The official claimed that the bridge underwent repairs last year.

Gujarat's health minister, Rushikesh Patel, said at least five people were rescued and rushed to the hospital. The state government has pressed national and state disaster rescue teams, along with fire brigade personnel, for the rescue operation on the river.

open image in gallery Rescuers and locals look for survivors after several vehicles fell into a river ( AP )

State chief minister Bhupendra Patel said the "Road and Building Department has been ordered to conduct an immediate investigation into this accident".

Local officials have closed the bridge and cordoned off the area to prevent further incidents.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, who previously served as the state chief of Gujarat, said the accident was "deeply saddening" and offered condolences to those who died. His office has announced an ex-gratia of Rs200,000 (£1,700) for the families of each of the deceased.

India's infrastructure has long been marred by safety concerns, sometimes leading to major disasters on its highways and bridges. In 2022, a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river in Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.

At least four people died in India's western city of Pune last month after a bridge on a river collapsed in a popular tourist destination. The 33-year-old iron bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed when about 125 tourists had gathered.