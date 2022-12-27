For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least seven people were arrested for allegedly beating a soldier to death in India’s western state of Gujarat after he protested against the leak of an obscene video of his daughter.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel Meljibhai Vaghela was lynched on 24 December when he went to confront a 15-year-old boy who allegedly posted the video of his minor daughter online.

The 45-year-old soldier, along with his wife and their sons went to the house of the suspect, identified as Sunil Jadav, who allegedly uploaded videos, said the first information report, which is the first step towards the start of a police investigation.

When the family reached the suspect's house to confront him, Sunil’s family reportedly started beating the solider when asked about the incident, while the women of the family started abusing him for “falsely accusing their son”.

The police complaint said the soldier was then attacked by one of the suspect’s kin on the head with a wooden stick, while another family member used a sickle. The women of the family subsequently began assaulting the soldier as well, it said.

The border force in a statement said Mr Vaghela was a head constable in the 56th battalion of the force and was on leave when the incident took place. Soon after the incident, the BSF said it had reached out to the family and gotten in touch with Gujarat’s police.

“BSF and state police are working in tandem and fully committed to bring facts to the fore and ensure justice to the demised BSF trooper and his family,” it said in a statement.

“BSF is in constant touch with the family members of the deceased jawan and is providing all help to them including the release of immediate financial assistance and proper medical treatment.”

At least seven members of the suspect’s family have been charged with murder, attempt to murder, rioting and other offenses under India’s criminal code.