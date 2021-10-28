Speeding truck kills three women near farmers’ protest site in India

A speeding truck ran over and killed three women and injured four more near Delhi, close to one of the main sites of India’s months-long farmer protests.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning at 5.30am on Jhajjar road near the Tikri border area between Delhi and the neighbouring state of Haryana, which has been the centre of the farmer protests, according to several Indian media reports.

Seven women were returning from the protest site at Tikri border after staying there for 10 days and were waiting for a vehicle, when a speeding truck ran over the divider they were sitting on, said police officials.

Two women died on the spot, while the third woman died after she was taken to hospital. Four women suffered injuries, but survived the accident.

The victims were all in their sixties and were identified as residents of Mansa district in neighbouring Punjab state, reported The Hindu newspaper.

Police told Indian media outlets that the driver of the truck had fled the scene, adding that an investigation was underway.

Reacting to the incident, Punjab’s chief minister Charanjit Channi tweeted saying he was “deeply grieved” by the incident. In another tweet, he said Rs 5 lakh (£4,855) would be given to the families as compensation.

“Heartbreaking news of 3 women farmers killed and two others injured as truck hits them near Tikri Border in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh. I am deeply grieved by this tragic incident. May their soul Rest in Peace and also urge Haryana Police to find the accused and put them behind Bars (sic),” Mr Channi wrote.

Farmers from the northern border states of Delhi — Haryana and Punjab — have been leading the protests for nearly a year against the controversial farm bill of the Narendra Modi government which opens up agriculture trade for corporates to directly deal with the farmers.