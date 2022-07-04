School children among 16 dead after bus falls off cliff in India

Casualties include at least six school children

Arpan Rai
Monday 04 July 2022 08:31
<p>The wreckage of a passenger that bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep gorge in Kullu, India on Monday</p>

At least 16 passengers have died after a bus fell into a deep gorge in the mountainous Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, according to officials.

The casualties included at least six school children, Indian media reports said.

The private passenger bus was travelling through the Sainj valley in Kullu district when it rolled off a cliff and fell into a gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30am on Monday, reported Indian news channel NDTV.

Videos and pictures from the site of the accident showed severely injured passengers being taken away to a hospital as rescue workers continued to pull out the wounded from the wrangled remains of the vehicle.

About 20 passengers were travelling in the bus when the accident took place, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre.

The cause of the bus accident is not immediately clear.

More follows

