Zookeeper attacked and killed by hippo as he was cleaning enclosure

A zoo worker was killed and another employee injured after they were attacked by a hippopotamus while clearing its cage.

The 40-year-old employee was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident at Lucknow Zoo in Uttar Pradesh, India. The other victim was rushed to hospital to be treated for his injuries and is reportedly in a stable condition.

The hippo had recently been transferred to the zoo from the nearby city of Kanpur.

The deceased employee, named only as Suraj, had been working at the zoo for over ten years, and is survived by his wife, and two children, according to The Indian Express.

On Monday morning, Suraj and another employee, named as Raju by local media, entered the hippopotamus’ cage for cleaning. Raju managed to escape during the attack.

Zoo director Aditi Sharma said an inquiry into the incident is taking place, and has set out clear directions to all employees to confine the animal in a portion of the cage, before entering it.

“It would be part of inquiry to find why the animal was not confined in a portion of the cage when the two employees entered,” said Ms Sharma.

