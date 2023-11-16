'Oldest' pygmy hippo in US celebrates 50th birthday with gold-themed party

America’s oldest pygmy hippopotamus, named Hannah Shirley, turns 50 this month and celebrated her landmark birthday with a golden-themed party.

Staff and volunteers at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Centre, where Hannah lives, went all out for the special occasion.

The hippo was given a number of presents to play with, as well as a cake made from a watermelon base, papaya frosting, spaghetti squash, sweet grain and horse treat sprinkles.

Hannah has lived at the wildlife centre since 2002, when she was discovered in a residential garden in Escondido, California.