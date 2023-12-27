For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Passengers on a flight that was grounded in France for four days over human trafficking suspicions had valid documents and visas, a lawyer for Romania-based charter carrier Legend Airlines said.

The airline’s Airbus A340 arrived in Mumbai, India on Tuesday with 276 passengers after its original flight to Nicaragua from the UAE was grounded in rural Vatry, in the Champagne region, where it had stopped to refuel.

The Nicaragua-bound passengers, mostly Indians, were held after authorities received an anonymous tip-off that some passengers might be “victims of human trafficking”.

French authorities were investigating a possible case of “donkey flights”, a term used for migrants attempting to reach countries such as the US, UK and Canada by first landing in other nearby nations with lesser entry requirements.

Legend Airlines lawyer Liliana Bakayoko told the Indian Express newspaper that a non-European company chartered the flight but refused to disclose any further details.

“The flight was chartered by a company whose name I won’t disclose at this stage because Legend Airlines wants to protect its clients,” she said.

“The flight was operated as a charter flight. The client hired the plane, hired the crew, and chose the starting point and the arrival point.”

The lawyer said “some very high authority provided an anonymous signal about human trafficking” possibility.

Indian passengers who travelled in a Legend Airlines Airbus A340 from Vatry Airport in France (AP)

Men, women, and children including a baby, were among the passengers, the lawyer said.

“So, families, entire families are also there. Many were in possession of valid ID documents, valid tickets, and valid visas. And some of them even had return tickets and hotel reservations,” she said.

“So, for now, we have absolutely no proof that any of the passengers intended to go beyond Nicaragua to the United States or Canada, or to any other country.”

Plane was grounded for four days in rural France (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Nicaragua requires a visa prior to travel for Indian nationals.

Of the 303 passengers that took off from UAE, 25 requested asylum in France, including some minors.

Two passengers were initially detained as part of a human trafficking investigation but were released after appearing before a judge, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

The lawyer said India was the only country “that expressed the willingness to help and to act quickly” to take the passengers after UAE refused to take them back and.

There were chaotic scenes at Vatry airport last week as police took over the facility and the terminal filled up with media and local officials. Several volunteers installed cots and ensured regular meals and showers for those held inside for days. It turned into a makeshift courtroom on Sunday as judges, lawyers and interpreters carried out emergency hearings to determine the next steps.